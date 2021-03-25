10 of the best Jewish tweets about the pre-Passover Suez Canal blockage

We know what you’re thinking.

The Suez Canal has been blocked for days by a giant container ship, causing big problems for the global shipping industry and starting a torrent of memes. But what’s Jewish about it?

The answer is: nothing, on the surface. However, Passover is approaching, and the holiday’s biblical story remembers when the Jews left Egyptian slavery. Part of that liberation story involved Moses splitting the Red Sea, which is attached to the modern-day Suez Canal — which could really use some unblocking by Moses or anyone else right now.

So naturally, a segment of the meme mania has been tied to Passover.

Here are some the best Jewish Twitter jokes about the Suez and its big boat:

1. Getting back at the Egyptians only took 2,000 years

my learned jewish friend called the suez crisis our Passover revenge — Julien Nguyễn (@pictorangelicvs) March 25, 2021

2. The 2020 season was a drama, in 2021 we’re trying comedy

The writers got off to a slow start this season, but lodging a cargo ship in the Suez—that is, creating a path through the waters, from one bank to the other—on the eve of Passover is a nice touch. — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) March 25, 2021

3. You might say it’s all a bit fishy

this suez business is suspiciously close to passover let’s be honest — Yael (@yaeltime) March 25, 2021

4. “There can be miracles, if you believe“

This Passover, a miracle has happened. The Suez Canal parted! — Joshua Miller 🏦 (@Joshua_Z_Miller) March 25, 2021

5. And the matzahs started flying off the shelves

suez canal stuck boat is viral marketing for Passover — Daniel Salas (@d_a_salas) March 24, 2021

6. We’ll wait

trying to figure out a not-terrible suez canal pesach joke, plz hold — Hebrew Nonsense (@hebrewnonsense) March 24, 2021

7. DMing Moses

Has anyone tried calling Moses' cell to see if he is available to part the Suez Canal, I hear he's around that region this time of year #pesach — Mariya Pull Your Mask Up ✊🏼🖤Strauss (@mariyastrauss) March 25, 2021

8. Dayenu, already

For the metaphorically minded, this story is almost too much to bear: LITERALLY in Egypt, stuck-ness which only divine intervention can seemingly cure, inversion of the Red Sea's parting–mere days before Passover. #Dayenu already. #SuezCanal https://t.co/82BBtQAocj — Hannah Pressman (@hannahpressman) March 25, 2021

9. Conspirasea theories

The Suez Canal is blocked…right in time for Passover? So we can't leave Egypt….I sense a Red Conspirasea. — sassy baker ✡️ (@freudianfoodie) March 25, 2021

10. A digestive metaphor