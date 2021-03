B’nai Mitzvah

Edward Kogan

Son of Alex and Julia Kogan, Sunday, March 14 at Chabad North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Ben Lieb

Son of Tracy Silver Lieb and Jeremy Leib, Saturday, April 3 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Ethan Orfuss

Son of Colleen and Matt Orfuss, Saturday, March 20 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Morgan Sacks

Daughter of Erin and Andy Sacks, Saturday, March 20 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.