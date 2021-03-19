Deaths for the week of March 19, 2021

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Harold Brownstein

August 31, 1925-March 2, 2021

Harold Brownstein, longtime Bay Area resident and physician, died peacefully on March 2, 2021, surrounded by his family. Hal was 95.

Hal was born on August 31, 1925 in Bronx, New York, the eldest son of Charles and Rebecca Brownstein and brother of Marvin. Hal grew up in San Francisco and Petaluma. He graduated UC Berkeley in 1945 and Stanford Medical School in 1955. After completing his military service he was in private practice until 1978, then became the director of ambulatory services at Mount Zion Hospital. He was particularly proud of his work in caring for the community around Mount Zion, the Soviet emigres who came to San Francisco in the 1980s, and in establishing the Mount Zion geriatric program, which grew into The Institute on Aging.

Hal flourished in medical practice, deeply believing in the importance of the relationship between doctor and patient. As a clinical professor at UCSF, Hal delighted in training physicians how to examine and care for their patients.

In August 1960 Hal married Joan Nichols following a whirlwind romance, and had celebrated their 60th anniversary this past summer.

Hal displayed boundless love for his family, which formed the vibrant epicenter of his emotional life. He was a gentle and encouraging father; obsessively following his children’s careers, their families, and their happiness. His 13 grandchildren loved their “Papa.” Most of all, Hal will be remembered for his kind, generous, and welcoming nature. He is survived by his wife Joan; his children, Carol, David, Robert, and Martin; their spouses, David Lieberman, Grace Shohet, Michelle Richardson Brownstein and Kari Linden Brownstein; and his 13 grandchildren: George, Hannah and Aaron Lieberman, Daniel, Isaiah, Helen, Nick, Beth, Kate, Becca, Wyatt, Samuel and William Brownstein.

Hal was buried in a small service in Petaluma. A memorial will be held when it is safe to do so.

Your remembrances are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in Hal’s memory to the Institute on Aging or UC Berkeley Health and Biological Sciences Collections.

Joseph Piade

June 22, 1923-March 2, 2021

Joseph Isaac Piade, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of March 2, 2021. He was 97 years young.

Joe was born on June 22, 1923, in Alexandria, Egypt, to Isaac and Marie (Soussan) Piade. He received a formal French education and the beach was the center of his social life, where extended family and friends would spend time together. In 1956, he and his mother left Egypt for France, along with many of his relatives, and in 1959 he immigrated with his mother to the U.S. and settled in Cleveland, Ohio. His greatest joy there came from meeting his wife, Lois, and starting a family.

Joe worked as a successful insurance agent and manager for Prudential for over 20 years, and in 1978 he moved the family to Southern California. He later retired in West Hills (Los Angeles), where he continued to thrive and give back to his local and international community through volunteering and travel. Family and community were most important to him, especially his synagogue affiliations.

Joe’s positive outlook, warmth, and Mediterranean spirit were obvious the moment he turned on his smile. He is remembered for having a twinkle in his eye, being a dapper dresser, for his firm handshake, and his sweet tooth.

Joe was preceded in death by his sister Rachel (Piade) Mattatia. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Lois, of Walnut Creek, and his two children Jeffrey (Martin Tilzer) and Lynne, both of San Francisco. Interment was held at Hills of Eternity in Colma. Memorial donations can be made to Jewish Family and Children’s Services, or the charity of your choice. May his memory be for a blessing.