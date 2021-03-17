Potato crust is the solution to your Passover pizza problem

I fed my pizza-loving sons many different Passover versions of their favorite dish, but never really found one that really satisfied. With this potato-crust pizza, however, I think I finally have a Pesach crust that is destined to become a family standard.

This particular pizza includes a lamb and herb topping with a garlic-lemon sauce, but the crust also works well with a light schmear of tomato sauce sprinkled with shredded mozzarella and chopped fresh basil.

In fact, most toppings will work with this crust. Just be sure to avoid excess moisture and don’t overload the crust, and eat it with a fork and knife.

To double the recipe, make two pizzas on two baking sheets. Baking time may vary. Substitute beef for lamb, if desired. Passover begins March 27 this year.

Potato Crust Pizza with Lamb and Herb Topping and Garlic-Lemon Sauce

Serves 4

2 cups Lamb and Herb Topping (below)

½ cup Garlic-Lemon Sauce (below), divided

1¼ lbs. unpeeled Yukon gold potatoes

½ tsp. salt, divided

2 Tbs. olive oil, plus extra for greasing pan and spatula

2 large eggs, beaten

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

4 Tbs. matzah meal plus as needed

½ cup chopped tomatoes

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

2 Tbs. finely chopped parsley

Have Lamb and Herb Topping and Garlic-Lemon Sauce ready.

Cut potatoes into ½-inch cubes. Place in large saucepan. Cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir in ¼ tsp. salt. Cover pan. Lower heat and simmer until the potatoes are soft but not mushy, 7 to 8 minutes. Drain. Let cool 15 minutes.

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Heavily grease foil with oil.

Place potatoes in large bowl. Stir in 2 Tbs. oil, eggs, ¼ tsp. salt and black pepper. Mix well, pressing with the back of mixing spoon to slightly mash (the potato mixture should still be very chunky). Stir in the matzah meal, adding more if needed to thicken potatoes so they are not runny.

Spread the mixture onto the greased foil in a 10-by-12-inch rectangle. Bake about 15 minutes until set, crusty and beginning to brown. Remove from oven. Gently slide oiled spatula under the crust to just loosen it. Evenly spread Lamb and Herb Topping on top. Bake another 10 minutes.

Remove from oven. Top crust with tomatoes and green onions. Drizzle with ¼ cup garlic-lemon sauce. Sprinkle with parsley. Cut into serving pieces. Use oiled spatula to remove slices. (Peel off any foil that sticks to crust.) Pass remaining garlic sauce.

Garlic-Lemon Sauce: Place ½ cup peeled garlic cloves, ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil, ⅓ cup fresh lemon juice and ¼ tsp. salt in blender or food processor (blender produces smoothest sauce). Process, scraping down as needed, until sauce is as smooth as possible and has thickened (this can take several minutes). Makes about ¾ cup. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Stir before using. Use leftovers on meat, chicken, fish or vegetables.

Lamb and Herb Topping

Makes 2 cups

1 Tbs. olive oil

¾ cup chopped onion

1½ Tbs. minced garlic

1 tsp. finely chopped fresh jalapeño

¼ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

12 oz. ground lamb

2 Tbs. tomato paste

½ cup chopped fresh mint

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup chopped fresh dill

1½ Tbs. fresh lemon juice

Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion. Sauté until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and jalapeño. Sauté 2 minutes. Stir in paprika, salt and black pepper. Add ground lamb and sauté, breaking up any chunks, 3 to 5 minutes until just browned. Add tomato paste. Sauté 2 to 3 minutes until lamb is cooked. Stir in mint, parsley and dill. Sauté until herbs wilt. Mix in lemon juice. (Refrigerate up to 2 days. Warm or have at room temperature before using). Use slotted spoon to transfer to crust to prevent sogginess.