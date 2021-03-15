Let these local restaurants and caterers cook Passover dinner for you

With most of us likely celebrating our second Passover without our extended family and friends due to the pandemic, here’s some cheer: Plenty of local restaurants and caterers are stepping in to either cook the entire seder meal for you or just help fill in the gaps. While we try our best to make this list as inclusive as possible, we apologize for those we might have left out. Some may not have their Passover menus posted yet, but keep trying.

BAY AREA-WIDE

Betty Zlatchin Catering: This longtime S.F.-based catering company is offering a Passover menu with such dishes as brisket in merlot sauce, braised artichokes with fennel, tomatoes and thyme, and celery root mousse. Order by March 24 for pickup, delivery in S.F. or beyond, for an extra charge.

Bishulim SF: Israeli chef Aliza Grayevsky Somekh is cooking up her Ashkenazi/Sephardic Passover, including salmon in Tunisian red sauce, matzah ball soup, brisket, veggies and flourless chocolate and pecan cake. With delivery throughout the Bay Area, or pickup in Oakland and Palo Alto. No delivery deadline, but some items might sell out. Bishulim SF is kosher, but no mashgiach.

Carrie Dove Catering & Events: This East Bay caterer is offering such items as brisket, apple and mustard dill salmon, matzah ball soup and matzah toffee bark. Order by March 23 for delivery throughout the Bay Area.

Chabad: If your seder won’t be complete without shmurah matzah, your local Chabad center is often the place to get it. Some are also offering seder plate kits, kosher-for-Passover wine and more. Check your local Chabad to find out more, or visit chabad.org to find one close to you.

Hugh Groman Group: A set dinner for four includes haroset and house-made horseradish with beets. It comes with both poached salmon with lemon tarragon aioli and barbecue brisket, matzah ball soup, grilled asparagus with olive lemon vinaigrette, salad and several desserts. Ordering deadline is March 24 but might sell out sooner. Delivery only, throughout all nine Bay Area counties.

Ladle & Leaf: This soup and salad chain has a complete seder plate along with its famous Grandma Mary’s matzah ball soup, entrées including brisket, short ribs and herb-roasted chicken, gefilte fish and a decadent chocolate flourless cake, for pickup in San Francisco and on the Peninsula, with some delivery. Order from ladleandleaf.com by March 18 or at the Feastin platform.

The Marvelous Matzah Experiment/Casper is offering house-made gefilte fish, brisket, matzah ball soup and other items. Order by March 15, delivery available throughout the South Bay and limited East Bay locations.

Neshama Catering: This kosher newcomer is offering brisket, braised meatballs, grilled chicken, matzah ball soup and an herbed potato kugel. Order by March 21. With pickup hubs in the city, Palo Alto, San Jose and Oakland.

Olive: The Israeli-California fusion caterer (featured last issue in this space) has a diverse Passover menu featuring more traditional items such as matzah ball soup and entrées such as chicken and dried fruit tagine, artichokes stuffed with beef and lamb and strawberries and balsamic brisket. Order by March 21 or until items sell out, for delivery in most of the Bay Area, or pickup in Richmond.

Oren’s Hummus: This local chain with five locations (in S.F. and the South Bay) has a dinner with matzah ball soup, gefilte fish and choice of brisket, apricot and basil chicken or veggie skewer, with a salad and three other sides. Arrange delivery and pickup by March 25 by emailing catering@orenshummus.com.

Pizzeria Delfina has its traditional “Stoll family matzah ball soup” available for preorders by the quart or half-gallon between March 24 and April 4, pickup and delivery are in San Francisco and on the Peninsula.

Proposition Chicken: This local chicken chain has matzah ball soup year-round. Locations throughout the Bay Area.

Wise Sons: The popular deli with multiple Bay Area locations and pop-ups is offering a meal kit for the holiday through April 4 with matzah ball soup, brisket, veggies, potato kugel and more. Deadline is two days before.

SAN FRANCISCO

Bi-Rite Market: Among its offerings are brisket, matzah ball soup, haroset and macaroons, plus a seder plate kit. Ordering deadline is March 26 for pickup.

Canela: This Spanish restaurant always offers Jewish holiday menus with Spanish influences. This year, a four-course meal is available, with an optional braised lamb shank as an optional fifth course. Other courses include “not your bubbe’s matzah ball soup” and a roasted white fish filet or roasted duck breast as entrées. A four-course optional wine pairing is also available. For takeout, delivery or on the patio; order from canelasf.square.site by April 3 or at the Feastin platform.

Che Fico: Two Passover menu options, meat and vegetarian, each serve four people. The meat entrée is brisket, the vegetarian is stuffed peppers Pomodoro. Both come with matzah ball soup, salads and sides.

One Market: The San Francisco restaurant is offering a set menu with matzah ball soup, pickled salmon, brisket and a flourless chocolate cake for delivery or pickup, through April 3.

Perbacco: This favorite Italian restaurant is offering a three-course Passover dinner that includes two antipasto (beets in horseradish aioli and poached asparagus), Umberto’s matzah ball soup and an herb-roasted chicken with roasted fingerling potatoes and a mixed salad. Minimum order for two people, order by March 24 for pickup or delivery.

EAST BAY

Afikomen Judaica: The Berkeley store has a large kosher-for-Passover wine selection and other Passover-friendly offerings, including ritual items.

Anaviv Catering and Events: This caterer is offering all of the seder-plate items, along with house-made gefilte fish, matzah ball soup, several sides and a choice between brisket with root veggies or a quinoa-stuffed Portobello mushroom, with flourless chocolate cake and macaroons. Order by March 22 for pickup in Richmond.

Cook with Chef Traci: Traci Siegel is offering a Passover dinner for four that includes a kosher-style chicken tagine with olives and preserved lemons with roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, matzah ball soup and cookies, plus a seder plate kit. Vegetarian alternative available, with delivery throughout most of the East Bay.

Epic Bites: This kosher caterer offers humanely raised meat from East Coast provider Grow & Behold. Over 20 items on the menu include classics such as brisket, or more unusual such as duck confit. The Passover menu is not only gluten-free, but nut-free as well. Order by March 22.

Julia’s Kosher Kitchen is offering kosher brisket and other items with delivery throughout the East Bay. Deadline is March 20. Email juliaskosherkitchen@gmail.com.

Mägo: This Oakland restaurant is offering smoked lamb shoulder with olives and cured lemons with a spring potato gratin and grilled asparagus with a “shakshuka sauce” and more. Order by March 23.

Market Hall Foods: Market Hall covers a range of Passover needs, including chopped liver, matzah ball soup, gefilte fish and numerous entrée and dessert choices. All items are available at both East Bay locations or can be delivered if ordered two days in advance. Order from the Rockridge location or the Berkeley location.

Oakland Kosher has a large kosher-for-Passover wine selection and other items plus a full deli department.

Pomella: Oakland’s Israeli restaurant is offering such dishes as cod cakes in Tunisian red sauce, brisket tagine and pistachio rose pavlova, with a seder plate kit on offer as well, with house-made haroset and horseradish. For pickup or delivery in the East Bay, order deadline March 24.

Saul’s Deli is making its own matzah this year, in addition to plentiful choices including chopped liver, both vegetarian and non, chicken dukka, brisket in tsimmes, matzah ball soup and more. Order by March 25 or take your chances afterward with whatever’s left. Available for pickup in Berkeley or delivery with mercato.

NORTH BAY

Floodwater: The former Shorty Goldstein’s chef Michael Siegel is offering a five-course Passover menu. Courses include a haroset salad with apples and walnuts, house-made gefilte fish, matzah ball soup and brisket, with ala carte items available. Pickup on March 27 if ordered by March 25.

Delicious Catering: This North Bay catering company has a choice of chicken, brisket or veggie tagine, with matzah ball soup and Passover biscotti and brownies also available. Available March 27-28; order by March 23 for pickup or delivery in some North Bay locations.

Mangia/Nosh Catering has such classics as chopped liver and matzah ball soup along with a choice of brisket, herb-brined Cornish game hens with matzah stuffing, roasted potatoes and tsimmes. Order by March 25 for pickup or some North Bay delivery locations. Email info@mangianosh.com.

Sonoma Wine Shop & LaBodega: This Sebastopol wine shop will have saffron chicken, brisket, matzah ball soup, chicken and veg dishes and several vegan options, such as vegan-stuffed cabbage, available throughout the holiday for pickup. Order by April 3.

ABOVE & BEYOND

Bad Walter’s Bootleg Ice Cream will be making some Passover themed-ice cream and teaming up with Oakland pop-up Pyro’s Pastrami to sell matzah balls, latkes (yes, latkes), brisket and tsimmes, and an ice cream flavor called Elijah’s Munchies. Order through March 18 or until items sell out, for pickup in Oakland. pyrospastrami.square.site

Berkeley’s Boichik Bagels is selling chocolate matzah bark between now and Passover; note that because Boichik is kosher, it will be closed for Passover, so the matzah bark available now isn’t kosher for Passover.

Covenant Winery in Berkeley has 20 different kosher-for-Passover wines.

Cult Crackers, based in Berkeley, has been offering its own seeded, gluten-free matzah for several years now and can ship it anywhere. Note: It is not kosher for Passover.

Hagafen Winery in Napa has numerous wines available, also all kosher for Passover, with its first zinfandel in 15 years.

HaMotzi Gluten Free is offering house-made, gluten-free matzah made with oats. Ingredients are kosher, but no certification. Order by March 25 for delivery in Oakland and Berkeley.

Kvell Neighborhood Bakeshop has Passover-friendly desserts, like a cookie box, coconut almond chiffon cake and a flourless chocolate cake. Order by March 24 for pickup the morning of March 27 in Oakland.

Layered by Laya is a kosher cottage dessert company in Berkeley. Its Passover offerings include a strawberry hibiscus tart, a mini pistachio Bundt cake and almond brittle. Order by March 22 for pickup in Berkeley.

Local Butcher Shop: If you’re cooking yourself and kosher meat isn’t a requirement, this Berkeley spot offers a range of Passover items, including grass-fed brisket and schmaltz.

Salty Sweet has its caramel-covered, chocolate-coated matzah crunch available, for shipping anywhere.

Shuk Shuka is shipping a Passover kit nationwide, or for pickup in San Francisco or Richmond, that includes z’hug, beet horseradish, haroset and a flourless chocolate cake.

San Francisco’s Hometown Creamery makes haroset ice cream every year.

Solomon’s Deli: The Sacramento deli has matzah ball soup by the quart available for pickup or delivery.