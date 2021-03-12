Virtual seders coming to you live from across the Bay Area

For the second (and we hope final) year, we’re bringing you a list of virtual seders happening around the Bay Area, plus a few socially distanced outdoor seders. Celebrate the Exodus with the wider Jewish community from your own home. Next year, in person!

East Bay

Saturday, March 27

VIRTUAL “Glitter Gathering” — Kehilla Community Synagogue’s director of youth programs, Rabbi Gray Myrseth, leads a gathering for people in their 20s and 30s, focusing on themes of liberation and solidarity. 6-7:30 p.m. Free, with suggested donation, with registration.

VIRTUAL Temple Isaiah community seder — 5 p.m. Free, with registration.

Sunday, March 28

VIRTUAL “Jewish Gateways Seder of Connection and Community” — Rabbi Bridget Wynne leads a seder before the Passover meal. Ages 8 and up. 5-6:30 p.m. $30, with registration.

VIRTUAL “Liberation Seder” — Beyt Tikkun presents a welcoming second-night seder led by Rabbi Michael Lerner and Network of Spiritual Progressives executive director Cat Zavis, with music by Ami Goodman. 5:30-9 p.m. $15 donation suggested. Registration required by March 25.

VIRTUAL Tri-Valley Cultural Jews — Family-friendly secular, humanistic community seder. 5 p.m. $10 suggested donation, with registration.

VIRTUAL Temple Beth Hillel — Community seder. 6 p.m. Free, with registration. Information: tbh@tbhrichmond.org

Peninsula & South Bay

Tuesday, March 23

VIRTUAL Women’s Seder — Oshman Family JCC presents a feminist seder with the theme “Out of Egypt; Back to Life.” 7-8 p.m. $12, with registration.

Wednesday, March 24

VIRTUAL “Gvanim 2020: Women’s Seder” — Israeli Cultural Center at the OFJCC presents a seder for Hebrew-speakers. 8:30-10:30 p.m. $12, with registration.

VIRTUAL “New Basics Seder” — Oshman Family JCC’s Tova Birnbaum and Zoe Fertik lead a learning seder to familiarize people with the texts and rituals. Presented by OFJCC and Bina. 7-8:15 p.m. $12, with registration.

Saturday, March 27

VIRTUAL Congregation Beth Emek seder — Rabbi Larry and Janet Elis Milder host. 6 p.m. Free, with registration.

Community outdoor Passover seder — Oshman Family JCC presents a socially distanced outdoor seder. For adults and older children. JCC’s Freidenrich Community Park, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. 4:30-5:30 p.m. $18-$54 per table, with registration.

VIRTUAL “Intergenerational seder” — Congregation Shir Hadash presents a seder led by Rabbi Ted Riter, Cantor Devorah Felder-Levy and Rabbi PJ Schwartz. On Zoom and livestreamed. 5-7:15 p.m. Free, with registration.

Sunday, March 28

VIRTUAL Second-night community seder — With Congregation Beth Am Associate Rabbi Heath Watenmaker. 6-7 p.m. Free. Registration required by March 25.

VIRTUAL Family seder — Rabbi Lavey Derby, musician Alison Faith Levy and educator and puppeteer Jeni Markowitz Clancy host event for families and children 10 and under. Presented by Peninsula JCC. 5 p.m. Free, registration required.

San Francisco

Tuesday, March 16

“Multicultural Passover Freedom Seder” — Jewish Community Relations Council presents an interfaith event that includes discussions of racism, xenophobia, systemic injustices, inequities and antisemitism. With elected officials and community leaders doing readings. 6 p.m. Free, with suggested donation, with registration.

Saturday, March 27

VIRTUAL JCCSF seder — Led by Rabbi Batshir Torchio and musician Jonathan Bayer. Space limited. 6 p.m. Free, with optional dinner for two for $60-$90 (pickup); order deadline March 18. Advance registration required.

Sunday, March 28

VIRTUAL Sha’ar Zahav seder — Rabbi Mychal Copeland and Cantor Sharon Bernstein lead second-night seder for historically LGBTQ synagogue. 6 p.m. $5-$20 suggested donation, with registration.

Wednesday, March 31

VIRTUAL “Navigating Together” — Jewish Family and Children’s Services presents a seder with JFCS Jewish Chaplaincy Services director Bruce Feldstein and JFCS Spiritual Care Services director Rabbi Daniel Isaacson. 2 p.m. Free, with registration. tinyurl.com/nav-together

“Social Justice Passover Seder” — USF’s Swig Program in Jewish Studies and Social Justice presents an interfaith solidarity seder focusing on climate justice. 6:30 p.m. Free, with registration.