Lifecycles for the week of Feb. 19, 2021

Births

Eliav and Lena (Elkins) Perez of Hadera, Israel, announce the birth of their first child (and first grandchild for both sets of grandparents), Ella Perez. She was born Jan. 28. Lena grew up in Marin County. She became a bat mitzvah at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Her parents are Janet Lewis and Matt Elkins of Novato, and Eliav’s parents are Batia and Avi Perez of Gan Yavne, Israel.

Lisa and Charlie Buchwalter are proud to announce the birth of two new grandchildren, born five days apart. Deirdre Din and Ben Buchwalter of San Francisco welcomed Lewis Myer Buchwalter on Dec. 25, 2020, and Simone Buchwalter and Hung Nguyen of San Rafael welcomed August Tai Nguyen on Jan. 30, 2020. Lewis joins sister Ruth, and August was welcomed by his big brother, Max.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Mya Berger

Daughter of Cheryl and Dan Berger, Saturday, Feb. 20 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Hannah Coleman

Daughter of Lori and Andrew Coleman, Saturday, Feb. 27 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sophie Engelman

Daughter of Linda Engelman, Saturday, Feb. 20 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Elinor Feldman

Daughter of Christine Glastonbury and Michael Feldman, Saturday, Feb. 27 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Laura Norwick Ingram

Daughter of Rebecca Norwick and Geoff Ingram, Saturday, Feb. 20 at Congregation Ner Shalom in Cotati. Laura’s service project is with Forgotten Felines.

Margot Notowich

Daughter of Stephanie and Lee Notowich, Saturday, Feb. 27 at Congregation Kol Shofar in Tiburon.

Zophia Ori Padilla

Daughter of Zohar Padilla, Saturday, Feb. 20 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Benjamin Thayer

Son of Yanina and Brad Thayer, Saturday, Feb. 20 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.