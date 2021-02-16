Deaths for the week of Feb. 14-20, 2021

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Marian Blanton

April 13, 1924–Feb. 1, 2021

Marian Blanton’s fierce determination to teach others to write, think and further their learning punctuates every part of her story.

Born Marian Kovacs in a small mill town near Pittsburgh, PA in 1924 to a mother from Turkey and a father from Hungary, she recalls fondly that her father and his brother had married two sisters; they all lived in a duplex until Marian’s family relocated in 1937 to a Jewish enclave — Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh.

In 1944, Marian earned a liberal arts degree and teaching credential in the first graduating class of the new Cathedral of Learning at University of Pittsburgh. Just a few months later, after her father’s unexpected death, Marian’s mother asked her to help to reset their lives in Los Angeles, so Marian traveled out West and bought her mother a house with the help of a family lawyer friend.

After leaving her mother’s house to marry Joseph Aaron, Marian became a high school English teacher and gave birth to her only child, Marcia, in 1947. After teaching high school English for 15 years, the L.A. District awarded Marian a grant to attend the first master’s degree English program offered at CA State University, San Fernando Valley. She graduated from there in 1968.

Marian’s first marriage was not a happy one, and she began a relationship with Gerald Blanton, a married neighbor friend and practicing psychiatrist. After a 12-year affair, Marian and Gerry found the courage to leave their first families and were married in 1964.

The newlyweds moved to Maui after the provost of a Hawaiian community college recruited Marian to teach English there. Devotion to teaching and literacy prompted Marian to help organize the Learning Center at Maui Community College, promoting language skills for underprepared students. Teaching and writing sustained Marian for 18 years on Maui, where Gerry was the house husband and she, the breadwinner.

A teaching and house exchange in 1983-84 brought the couple to Marin. Gerry and Marian’s fondness for the Osher Marin JCC pool led to the discovery of Congregation Rodef Sholom next door and to Rabbi Michael Barenbaum (z”l), who implored them to return to San Rafael after completing their move back to California. They joined Congregation Rodef Sholom, where they became the Bay Area’s first adult b’nai mitzvot in 1984, and moved to San Rafael permanently in 1994.

Marian and Gerry had many happy years together in Marin until Gerry’s untimely death in 2004. Without any local family to lean on, Marian showed great fortitude and courage in reinventing and living her independent life as a widow and made many close friends of all ages.

At age 93, Marian finally published a memoir of her early life and relationship with Gerry that had lain dormant in a box for 35 years. Called “Only Connect: The Prose and the Poetry,” it is an unflinchingly honest look at an unconventional life’s journey.

On Feb. 1, 2021, Marian passed away peacefully in her own bed surrounded by loving friends. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and buried at sea. Marian is survived by her brother, Arthur Kovacs (Hermine); daughter, Marcia Aaron; and her stepchildren, Fred Blanton (Carol) and Carol Box. Donations can be made to Congregation Rodef Sholom, 170 N. San Pedro Road, San Rafael, CA 94903.

Martin Hilbert Sosnick

March 30, 1931–Feb. 4, 2021

Marty was born in San Francisco to Mahla and Gedalia Sosnick. He died peacefully with his wife, Goldie, by his side. Marty was the brother of the late Myron and the late Robert Sosnick. He attended Central Hebrew School under the leadership of Rabbi Stolper. From there he created lifelong friendships. Marty was a proud graduate of Lowell High School and UC Berkeley. Upon graduation, he immediately joined the family business, J Sosnick and Son as the third generation. The business was started in 1906 by his grandfather, Joseph Sosnick. Marty was instrumental in building the import and distribution business of fine wines. It was during this time he had great joy from his travels to the vineyards in Europe, where he would taste and purchase wines for the U.S. market.

After the sale of the wine business, he led the family in building a distribution company of kosher and gourmet foods, and then again in the candy business.

Marty was involved in the Jewish community beginning with AZA, B’nai B’rith and JNF. Was a founding member and past president of Congregation Adath Israel. He also was a member of the Shriners.

Marty was recently honored at the Jewish Study Network annual gala.

Marty and Goldie were married for 64 years. They have three children: Jeff (Marian), Wayne (Amy) and Michele (Steve Goren). His grandchildren are Brandon, Andrea, Bebe, Adam, Joey and Zac; brother-in-law to Phillip Kaplan.

Upon retiring from the wine business, he loved to spend time at his home in the Sonoma Valley. He loved to entertain his children, grandchildren and many friends. He was passionate about traveling, reading and history.

Donations can be made to Congregation Adath Israel or Peninsula Sinai Congregation.

