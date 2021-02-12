A Commonwealth Club virtual event went forward on Feb. 11 despite pronounced criticism from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which claimed that the two speakers hold “anti-Muslim” and “anti-Palestinian” views.

Not only did CAIR attempt to get the event canceled at the 11th hour, but the dust-up resulted in the resignation of a Jewish member of the Commonwealth Club’s Inforum board, an advisory group that is co-hosting the discussion.

The event featured Somali-born, former Muslim Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who, in conversation with Jewish writer Bari Weiss, discussed women’s rights, particularly in the context of Muslim immigration to Europe. Hirsi Ali’s controversial new book “Prey” was also discussed.

In a Feb. 10 press release posted on its website, CAIR denounced both speakers, saying that the event would “stoke fear” and “hatred,” and that neither Hirsi Ali nor Weiss were “qualified” to speak on the subjects advertised.

CAIR’s condemnations were the first thing mentioned as the event kicked off.

“Those who want to shut down conversation aren’t interested in speech or freedom or safety,” Weiss said in the first couple minutes of the discussion. “They’re interested in power.”

Hiri Ali said she agreed with Weiss, and added that she was thankful to the Commonwealth Club for “not capitulat[ing] to the mob.”

The event went on without a hitch and was attended by upwards of 500 people with an active comments section.

The two mainly discussed the migrant crisis affecting Europe. Hirsi Ali argued that Western ideals of women’s rights conflicted with the values imported by those from Muslim-majority countries. She suggested Western countries commit to “assimilation” and “integration” programs for entering migrants as a way to solve tensions between communities.

Hirsi Ali is known as an outspoken critic of Islam. Her new book, subtitled “Immigration, Islam, and the Erosion of Women’s Rights,” attempts to link Muslim immigration to Europe with higher rates of sexual assault in the region, and a review in the New York Times says the book “argues that immigration from majority-Muslim countries imperils the hard-won rights of European women.”

In its condemnation of the event, CAIR shared a link to a 2007 article in the magazine Reason in which Hirsi Ali said “we are at war with Islam” and suggested closing Muslim schools in Western countries.

The New York Times article notes that she was subjected to genital mutilation as a child in Somalia and fled to the Netherlands to escape an arranged marriage; it goes on to say she has been on an al-Qaeda hit list, and is considered an anti-Muslim extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Weiss, an opinion writer who covers culture and politics, recently left the New York Times after claiming that her colleagues bullied her and that the newspaper’s leadership had constrained her abilities to write freely.

In their criticisms of Weiss, CAIR shared an Intercept article which details cases in which Weiss tried to “vilify and ruin” the careers of Arab and Muslim professors.

“This past week has provided a difficult reminder that the San Francisco Bay Area is not exempt from Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiment,” CAIR wrote in its press release, urging individuals to contact the Commonwealth Club through a prewritten message. As of Feb. 12, more than 1,700 people had contacted the nonprofit, according to CAIR’s website. CAIR also reached out directly to the Commonwealth Club in a message addressed to its president and CEO.

The Commonwealth Club and CAIR did not respond to a J. request for comment.

A day before the event, a Jewish board member of Inforum, Emily Howe, who goes by Femily, resigned from the Commonwealth Club division in response to criticisms of the discussion. Howe serves as a gender equity adviser for Silicon Valley companies.

“Given your decision to host and go forward with the Feb. 11 event (even after recieving 300+ letters from the Muslim-American community) that features anti-Muslim, pro-violence-against-Muslims speaker Ayaan Hirsi Ali, I am resigning, effective immediately,” Howe wrote in an email to Gloria Duffy, the Commonwealth Club’s president and CEO since 1996, that was shared with J.

In a reply that also was shared with J., Duffy wrote, “Thank you for your communication, which I respect.”

She continued: “I do think there may be a misunderstanding about what we are doing, and of course I would be happy to discuss that with you.”

Howe told J. she doesn’t plan on speaking with Duffy. Duffy did not respond to an email and voicemail requesting comment.

In a press release on Feb. 11, CAIR said it “welcomes” Howe’s resignation.

The Commonwealth Club was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in downtown San Francisco. It frequently hosts discussions with politicians and other public figures. Its events have been shifted online because of the pandemic.