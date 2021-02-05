Lifecycles for the week of Feb. 5, 2021

Births

Proud parents Noah Berenberg and Margaret Chow are happy to announce the arrival of Sebastian Isaac Berenberg, born Jan. 4, 2021 at 4:42 a.m., weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz., measuring 19 inches, and filled with personality! Grandparents Siu Wah Chow and Xiao Ling Li of Daly City and Claire Axelrad and Mark Pahlavan of San Francisco welcome the newest member of the family with joyful hearts.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Ben Noah Arnold

Son of Myriam Malka Arnold and James Arnold, Saturday, Feb. 13 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Riley Isabel Concannon

Daughter of Rachel and Jason Concannon, Saturday, Feb. 13 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Rachel Alexandra Lerner

Daughter of Charmaine Toy and David Lerner, Saturday, Feb. 6 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Eva Seligman

Daughter of Hilary and Adam Seligman, Saturday, Feb. 13 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.