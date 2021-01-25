Jewbilee day of learning to focus on social justice

While this year’s Jewbilee isn’t an in-person event, its workshops are sure to make up for it.

Hosted by the Addison-Penzak JCC in Los Gatos and other South Bay Jewish organizations, the entirely virtual Jewbilee 2021, an event dedicated to Jewish learning, will feature Zoom sessions such as “Criminal Justice Reform in Santa Clara County: Why and How,” “Environmental Action: How You Can Make a Difference” and “Dismantling Racism: How About Reparations?”

This year’s Jewbilee theme is social justice and social action, and the event is open to the public.

Keynote speaker Rabbi Jennie Rosenn of Dayenu, a New York–based, climate-focused organization, will begin the day by sharing her two decades of experience with Jewish nonprofits that seek to bring about social changes. A short Q&A will follow, moderated by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Silicon Valley’s Diane Fisher.

And if all the Zoom-ing proves to be tiring for audiences, organizers have a plan for that. Peninsula JCC’s Rabbi Lavey Derby will lead a 15-minute meditation session to help break up the day. One of the last sessions will be a moment for reflection, where attendees can discuss and digest the day’s workshops.

Jewbilee also will offer young adult and teen sessions, focused on youth homelessness and social action, respectively. Attendees will need to register for those discussions separately.

This year’s event is for those “longing for fellowship and connection” after being apart from each other during the pandemic, said Jenny Green of the Los Gatos–based APJCC.

Jewbilee will take place on Jan. 31 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $7 for students and those on fixed incomes, while others can choose from suggested donation levels of $18 (chai), $36 (mensch) and $108 (mitzvah). For more information or to register, visit apjcc.org/communities/arts/festivals or send an email to jewbilee@apjcc.org.