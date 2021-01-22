Lifecycles for the week of Jan. 22, 2021

Births
Mazel tov to parents Rabbi Levi and Fraidy Gerlitzky, directors of Chabad in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and grandparents Rabbi Yosef and Dena Levin of the Chabad of Palo Alto on the birth of Chana Kayla. She was born on Jan. 13, 2021, Rosh Chodesh Shevat according to the Jewish calendar, weighing 8.3 pounds.
B’nai Mitzvah
Max Gold
Son of Sarah Gold, Saturday, Jan. 30 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.
Anya Graciela Goldberg
Daughter of Nova and David Goldberg, Saturday, Jan. 30 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Olivia Levine
Daughter of Jennifer and Tim Levine, Saturday, Jan. 23 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.
Harrison Novack
Son of Julie and David Novack, Saturday, Jan. 23 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Elliot Perelmuter
Son of Shelley Bransten and Rotem Perelmuter, Saturday, Jan. 23 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Katherine and Elizabeth Rogers
Daughters of Lee-Lan Yip and Dale Rogers, Saturday, Jan. 30 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Isaac Telyaz
Son of Yelda and Leon Telyaz, Saturday, Jan. 30 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.