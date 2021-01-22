Lifecycles for the week of Jan. 22, 2021

Births

Mazel tov to parents Rabbi Levi and Fraidy Gerlitzky, directors of Chabad in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and grandparents Rabbi Yosef and Dena Levin of the Chabad of Palo Alto on the birth of Chana Kayla. She was born on Jan. 13, 2021, Rosh Chodesh Shevat according to the Jewish calendar, weighing 8.3 pounds.

B’nai Mitzvah

Max Gold

Son of Sarah Gold, Saturday, Jan. 30 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Anya Graciela Goldberg

Daughter of Nova and David Goldberg, Saturday, Jan. 30 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Olivia Levine

Daughter of Jennifer and Tim Levine, Saturday, Jan. 23 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Harrison Novack

Son of Julie and David Novack, Saturday, Jan. 23 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Elliot Perelmuter

Son of Shelley Bransten and Rotem Perelmuter, Saturday, Jan. 23 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Katherine and Elizabeth Rogers

Daughters of Lee-Lan Yip and Dale Rogers, Saturday, Jan. 30 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Isaac Telyaz

Son of Yelda and Leon Telyaz, Saturday, Jan. 30 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.