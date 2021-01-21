Bernie-in-mittens memes pop up at Bay Area Jewish locales

There is little doubt that viral images of Bernie Sanders in a parka and mittens will go down in history as one of the most enduring — and entertaining — memories of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

The memes started coming as soon as he arrived at the inauguration in his signature brown parka and some eco-mittens that were handmade by a constituent, a manila envelope under his arm — and they haven’t stopped coming. He has been inserted into famous moments in history, album covers, the bridge of the Enterprise and more and more and more. There have also been a number that cast the senator from Vermont as a grumpy man in shul.

Of course, Bay Area Jews have gotten in on the action, placing him in local spots.

Emily Winston of Boichik Bagels posted one on Facebook of Bernie sitting outside her Berkeley shop.

The Kitchen’s Instagram account dropped him into the room at the San Francisco Friends School where the San Francisco congregation usually holds services, with the caption “When can we all be together again? I’ll wait.”

Sue Reinhold plopped him down in front of Saul’s Deli in Berkeley.

And J. food columnist Alix Wall spotted this one in the Illuminoshi Facebook group. Here Bernie is seen in front of The Snug, a San Francisco restaurant co-owned by Shlock’s Bagels & Lox founder Zack Schwab.

