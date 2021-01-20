Zach Braff nominates himself to play Jon Ossoff on SNL; Dr. Ruth gets vaccinated; Jewish ‘Bridgerton’ novelist; etc.

Dr. Ruth at the vanguard

Irrepressible 92-year-old sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer is one of those who has received a Covid vaccine in her hometown of New York City. “I just got my shot!” she said, calling the experience “very well organized.” “I wasn’t scared, to tell the truth,” the Orthodox-raised Holocaust survivor and former Israeli army sniper added in her well-known German accent. “I’ll be back here for the second shot in February.”

Representation matters

Q: What’s Jewish about the Netflix hit romance “Bridgerton”? A: Author Julia Quinn, who wrote the books on which the eight-episode series is based. She loves the casting of the series, which brings people of color into the aristocratic world it depicts, even if it wasn’t her idea. “I’m Jewish, and when I would read a book and one of the characters would be Jewish, I’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s me.’ And it was very powerful,” she said in an interview with People. “And so now I feel like I’m able to start to extrapolate that and be like, ‘You know what, everybody needs that.’”

“I tried” not enough?

Model Karlie Kloss, wife of Josh Kushner (whose brother Jared Kushner and sister-in-law Ivanka Trump have had their fair share of recent headlines), has been getting heat for a recent tweet. Kloss was asked if she could make her in-laws accept the election results. Her answer? “I tried.” Writer and actor Tavi Gevinson has taken sharp aim in response. “What @karliekloss means to say is: ‘I have no real interest in using my political power so much as maintaining a watery “feminist” liberal brand while protecting my ties to the Trumps and Kushners.’”

A different kind of election

The battle has begun. Who will play incoming U.S. senator Jon Ossoff, 33, on “Saturday Night Live”? Zach Braff has put in a bid for the job, but social media has also leapt to cast the role, suggesting Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Timothée Chalamet as possibilities. Ossoff, whose runoff win in Georgia helped flip the Senate from Republican to Democratic control, has been thrust into the national spotlight as the first Jew from that state to be elected to the chamber.

Never enough of a good thing

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t giving up on “Sex and the City.” She and some of the original cast are bringing their characters to a new chapter in a 10-part series for HBO Max titled “And Just Like That …” The original show premiered in 1998 and was a seminal show for young, urban women. The 2021 version will follow Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw as she navigates her 50s.

Scandal comes for Hammer

Armie Hammer (great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer) has bowed out of his upcoming rom-com with Jennifer Lopez after being called out on social media. The “Call Me By Your Name” star has been the subject of recent accusations of disturbing behavior in past relationships, which he denies. He was slated to begin four months of filming in the Dominican Republic, but said he can’t leave his 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son for that amount of time right now.

Bringing back the voices

Liev Schreiber is joining other actors for a reading on International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. Schreiber, along with Skylar Astin of the film “Pitch Perfect,” Broadway star Andréa Burns and others, will read from the diaries of young victims of the Holocaust. The event is sponsored by the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. For details about tuning in, visit mjhnyc.org.