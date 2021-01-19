Deaths for the week of Jan. 17-23, 2021

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Peter Lawrence Block

July 17, 1949–Jan. 31, 2021

Peter Lawrence Block died of Parkinson’s disease on Wednesday, Jan. 13, age 71. He had been living at The Carlisle for many years. His parents were Sol and Alice Bransten Kauffman, and he was later adopted by George Block. Attended Madison School, Town School, Roosevelt Jr. High, Lowell High and UC Berkeley (graduated with honors). He owned Orion Travel with his longtime partner, the late Brian Allen. Passions were old-time ocean liners and cars, Whippets, Egyptology, “I Love Lucy” and the Concorde plane. He leaves many cousins of the extended Haas-Lilienthal-Bransten family who will miss his biting humor and loving nature. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the National AIDS Memorial.

Richard Crystal

Sept. 21, 1942–Dec. 29, 2020

Richard “Dick” Crystal passed away on Dec. 29, 2020 in Mountain View, California, at the age of 78.

Dick was born on Sept. 21, 1942, to Mary and Morris Crystal in New York, N.Y. He and his family lived in Brooklyn, N.Y. before moving to Mahopac, N.Y., where he attended high school. Dick received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in 1964. He married his sweetheart, Susan, the week after college graduation.

In 1967, Dick received his Ph.D. in chemical engineering from RPI. He, and his young family, moved to Rochester, N.Y. to work for Xerox corporation. Xerox would bring Richard and his family to Dallas, Texas and Los Altos, California, where he worked at Xerox PARC (Palo Alto Research Center) for more than 20 years.

A lifelong inventor, Richard had over 50 patents to his name, including designing the plastic lid for coffee cans at age 18, bulletproof ballistic nylon for bulletproof jackets used in the Vietnam War, the daisy wheel for typewriters and printers, and more recently he changed the printing industry by inventing inkjet refills for printer cartridges, saving consumers money while reducing waste.

Dick loved spending time with his family on their sailboat or at home. He collected antique typewriters and enjoyed daily hikes in nature at the Rancho San Antonio Preserve. In addition, he and Sue loved to travel and had visited countries on all continents except Antarctica. He was a longtime member of Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Dick is survived by his wife Susan, his children Steve and Ruth Ann, son-in-law Jerome, as well as his grandchildren Charlotte and Sophie. Dick was predeceased by his sister Joan Molnar and his parents Mary and Morris Crystal.

Funeral services took place on Dec. 31, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick’s memory to Hebrew Free Loan, Jewish Family and Children’s Services or Congregation Kol Emeth.

Mary Drabkin

Dec. 30, 1937–Jan. 11, 2021

Mary (née Goldstein) Drabkin passed in Hughson, CA on Jan. 11, 2021 at age 83.

Beloved wife for 36 years of the late Harry P. Drabkin; loving mother of Andrew Scott Drabkin, Ruth Drabkin and the late Roger Sherman Drabkin. A native of San Francisco, she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from UC Berkeley. In 1961, she was granted a teaching credential and taught in her native San Francisco until 1968.

Upon moving to Modesto, in 1970, she raised her children, was a substitute teacher at Modesto area schools, and spent many hours volunteering for Congregation Beth Shalom, including serving as the religious school director for numerous years and founding a children’s library, in memory of her son Roger.

Mary valued her community and, in particular, many dear and close friends. Her smile was infectious and brought happiness to those who were around her.

A private funeral occurred at Eternal Home Cemetery in Colma and shiva/memorial gatherings were to be hosted by Congregation Beth Shalom of Modesto. In lieu of customary memorials, the family requests with sincere appreciation that memorial contributions be made in Mary’s honor to the Roger S. Drabkin Children’s Memorial Library at Congregation Beth Shalom, P.O. Box 85, Modesto, CA 95353 or the UCSF Helen Diller Cancer Center c/o UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339.

Pauline Liebovitz

April 27, 1917–Jan. 13, 2021

Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Pauline, passed away peacefully on the morning of Jan. 13 at 103 years of age. She was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, one of nine children born to David and Sheine Lampert. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1980, living with her daughter’s family in Palo Alto, until she moved to the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living for her last few years.

Pauline was an active, talented woman who worked as a bookkeeper for over 50 years. She loved playing lawn bowls, a sport she learned in South Africa. Once in California, she traveled to many tournaments, even representing the U.S. national team in a world competition in Australia.

She was known for having golden hands, although not in the kitchen! For many years she sewed for herself and her family and created many intricate needlepoint tablecloths and pictures. Her many nieces, nephews and friends were delighted with the blankets she crocheted or knitted for them, and she was an enthusiastic, generous teacher to many wanting to learn to knit. She gave of her knowledge freely and generously.

She loved to travel, visiting members of her extended family around North America, whose homes were always open to her. She brought energy and a love of adventure wherever she went.

She will be deeply missed by her loving daughter, Heather, son-in-law, Norman Silverman, grandchildren Gina (Reagan), Adam (Lori) and Claire (Lucian), and great-grandchildren Rowan, Eva, Oliver, Hershel and Golda.

Donations in her name can be made to the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living, where she was lovingly cared for.