Shevat 5781

Jan. 14-Feb. 11, 2021

The doorway to the Aquarian Age swung open at the Jupiter/Tzedek conjunction to Saturn/Shabbatai on Tekufah Tevet, the Winter Solstice, in the sign of Aquarius/D’li. Now comes the month of Shevat, ruler of Aquarius itself, modeling revolution with Uranus/Oron stationing direct Jan. 14 at the Sun’s conjunction with Pluto. Powerful social earthquakes remake the landscape with lightning speed. Jupiter in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus/Shor Jan. 17, priming the pump for identity crises, both personal and collective, and a sea change in the direction of established institutions. We are receiving revolutionary understandings of ourselves in the context of our various affinity groups because of the tremendous social stressors we’re all enduring. “I get by with a little help from my friends” is the theme song of this month — indeed, the anthem of all of 2021.

The Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh on Tu B’Shevat, Jan. 28, comes with the conjunction of Venus/Noga to Pluto in Capricorn/Gidi, and the Sun to Jupiter in Aquarius. This could be one of the best days in all of 2021, so don’t waste all that warmth, charisma, power and enthusiasm on unworthy activities or undeserving people. Mercury/Kochav retrograde from Jan. 30 dials back radical rhetoric. Sun conjunct Mercury Feb. 8 brings surprising news, Mercury square Mars/Ma’adim Feb. 10 challenges facts and questions sources.

Venus, which enters Aquarius Feb. 1, heads straight for the Superbowl of emotional vulnerability with Venus square Uranus, conjunct Saturn and sextile Chiron, the wounded healer, Feb. 6. Will personal relationships survive ideological challenges? Take a clue from Asher, Aquarius’ tribal ruler, who generously shared his bounty with his brethren, providing sustenance and creating harmony. This is our collective challenge: expanding our definition of family and enlarging our hearts to fit everyone inside.

Aries / Taleh

The difference between righteous indignation and destructive anger is emotional maturity. Yours will be tested Jan. 20 when Mars/Ma’adim conjuncts Uranus/Oron at the First Quarter Moon in Taurus/Shor. Mars squares Jupiter/Tzedek Jan. 23, magnifying the influence of your voice. Sun squares Mars Feb. 1, demanding you identify uncompromisable bedrock values and locations of your red lines, because the assault against both is real and has long-term consequences. Be exceedingly circumspect with your words at Mercury/Kochav’s retrograde square to Mars Feb. 10. Like tribal ruler Yehuda, you risk everything to do the right thing.

Taurus / Shor

Tribal leader Issachar’s gift of discerning the times is your most important attribute as conservative Saturn/Shabbatai in revolutionary Aquarius/D’li squares radical Uranus/Oron in traditional Taurus in 2021. Jupiter/Tzedek squares Uranus in Taurus Jan. 17, enlarging your public visibility. Venus/Noga’s conjunction to Pluto on Tu B’Shevat, at the Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh Jan. 28, supersizes your personal power. Venus in Aquarius from Feb. 1 helps you read the signs of the times. Feb. 6 is the Superbowl of emotional vulnerability with Venus square Uranus, conjunct Saturn, and sextile Chiron. Play to win!

Gemini / T’omim

Mercury/Kochav’s retrograde in Aquarius/D’li from Jan. 30 takes you on a sentimental journey to another time in your life, which lives rent-free in your memory and imagination — but was it as great as you remember? Tribal ruler Zevulon’s travels took similar wayward routes, but always for a reason. Your own motives, to which you may be in some part blind, are revealed at the Sun’s conjunction to Mercury retrograde Feb. 8. Purpose and meaning are what you seek, and you’re willing to confront your inner obstacles at Mercury retrograde’s square to Mars/Ma’adim Feb. 10.

Cancer / Sartan

The New Moon of Shevat Jan. 13 reminds you that sharing is caring, but first you must trust those you share with are worthy of your generosity. First Quarter Moon in Taurus/Shor Jan. 20 reminds you of important common values which are the bedrock of your friendships and community. Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh on Tu B’Shevat Jan. 28 is a huge boost to your sense of personal value and worth. Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio/Akrav Feb. 4 has you questioning whether giving the full measure of your devotion to anything you’re less than passionate about is a wise investment.

Leo / Aryeh

Sun’s conjunction to powerful Pluto Jan. 14 triggers tribal leader Shimon’s indignant rage at perceived injustice. Jupiter/Tzedek’s square to Uranus/Oron Jan. 17 reflects inner conflict over your professional role and the important partnership relationships you value. Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh Jan. 28, Tu B’Shevat, with Sun conjunct Jupiter is literally your lucky day. It’s as if you can do no wrong — so do right! Stubborn self-righteousness must find compromise and humility at the Sun’s square to Mars/Ma’adim Feb. 1 or risk real relationship harm at the Sun’s conjunction to retrograde Mercury/Kochav in Aquarius/D’li.

Virgo / Betulah

Mercury/Kochav’s retrograde in Aquarius/D’li from Jan. 30 has you backpedaling through the list of distractions undermining your mental, physical and emotional health. Rely on tribal leader Gad’s troops to guard your good sense when the Sun’s conjunction to Mercury retrograde Feb. 8 reveals where the weakness in your line of defense is located. Mercury’s square to Mars/Ma’adim Feb. 10 summons fighting words; defend your ideals against brutish, base intruders who want to sully them with doubt.

Libra / Moznayim

The conjunction of Venus/Noga to Pluto at the Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh of Tu B’Shevat Jan. 28 is a recipe for powerful passion. You may shock yourself by discovering strong attraction sparked by one previously relegated to the friendship zone when Venus enters Aquarius/D’li Feb. 1. Feb. 6 is a three-way kiss between Venus and Uranus/Oron, Saturn/Shabbatai and wounded healer Chiron, generating so much potential for body, mind, and soul-healing you dare not miss this opportunity. Say yes to vulnerable, joyful weirdness and let go of caring about what the neighbors think.

Scorpio / Akrav

Sun’s conjunction to Pluto Jan. 14 imbues you with passionate purpose. Mars/Ma’adim’s conjunction to Uranus/Oron at First Quarter Moon in Taurus/Shor Jan. 20 signals impulsive decisions of the radically traditional type. Mars square Jupiter/Tzedek Jan. 23 energizes conflict over ideals and beliefs. Venus/Noga’s Tu B’Shevat conjunction to Pluto Jan. 28 produces irresistibly magnetic attraction. Ego and energy levels clash at Sun’s square to Mars Feb. 1. Are you really up for all the work you demand of yourself? Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio Feb. 4 weaves wonderfully tied-up endings to efforts from last year.

Sagittarius / Keshet

Jupiter/Tzedek’s square to Uranus/Oron Jan. 17 sets the stage for a year during which you must watch every word you say about yourself, as your self-descriptive statements will surely come true. This alchemical magic allows you to speak truth into manifested reality most effectively for self-healing and integrative understandings of health. Sun conjunct Jupiter at the Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh of Tisha B’Av, rekindling faith with a purer and more refined flame than you’ve ever had. Nourish, protect and defend your mind-body connection as you would a baby, and allow shame no seat at the table.

Capricorn / Gidi

A great leap forward when Sun conjuncts Saturn/Shabbatai Jan. 23, melding noble ideals with practical methodologies. Your personal values can’t tolerate separating core beliefs from compelling action one moment longer; channel tribal leader Dan’s fiercely protective energy to guard against encroachment by fear-fueled procrastination. Venus/Noga conjuncts Saturn Feb. 6, beautifying the blessing of shared fellowship over common causes. Saturn sextiles wounded healer Chiron Feb. 9, providing a path of safety and containment for feelings of vulnerability. You are cared for! How good and how pleasant it is for ideological siblings to dwell together in unity!

Aquarius / D’li

Uranus/Oron stations direct Jan. 14 on Rosh Hodesh Shevat, aiming you in the right direction — straight up, as John Lennon said, “to the toppermost of the poppermost!” Jupiter/Tzedek’s square to Uranus Jan. 17 followed by Mars/Ma’adim conjunct Uranus Jan. 20 enlarges your sense of personal power, the foundation of which lies in your original and iconoclastic “home” and “family.” Venus/Noga squares Uranus Feb. 6, connecting you with important allies. New Moon in Aquarius Feb. 11 calls you back to basics; the roots of revolution need nurture before the branches bear fruit.

Pisces / Dagim

Jupiter/Tzedek squares Uranus/Oron Jan. 17, opening channels in your subconscious; that’s where the gold is buried. Be brave enough to mine deeply for that elusive treasure! Venus/Noga sextiles Neptune/Rahav Jan. 23, bringing a burst of fantastic creativity, especially in the realm of the communicative arts. The Sun/Jupiter conjunction on the Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh of Tu B’Shevat Jan. 28 rouses dormant desire for the blissful melding into undifferentiated oneness you long for and makes you sharply aware of needing something substantial to offer a partner to achieve that oneness.