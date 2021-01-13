Nobody knows exactly what to expect this Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. Tension and mystery abound.

But the day after? Post-inaugural humor is a good bet.

On Jan. 21, “Lockdown Comedy,” the monthly virtual comedy show from Bay Area comedy producer Lisa Geduldig, will feature a slate of comedians known for incisive political commentary in a humorous vein — as well as Geduldig’s 89-year-old mother, Arline, who always has something funny to say.

L.A.-based Greg Proops is a stand-up comic from San Francisco, known for his unpredictable appearances on both the U.S. and U.K. versions of the former TV show “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” He also has a hit podcast reassuringly called “The Smartest Man in the World,” which Rolling Stone magazine described as “some of the boldest comedy on the podcasting frontier right now.” His 2018 political comedy album, “The Resistance,” was recorded in front of a live audience (remember those?) in San Francisco.

Also on the bill is Sandra Valls, an L.A.-based comic, actor, singer and writer characterized by her smart, outspoken, Latinx perspective. A human rights activist from Laredo, Texas, she received an International Women’s Day award in 2013.

New Yorker Ophira Eisenberg is a stand-up comedian, writer and host of NPR’s “Ask Me Another,” a radio show and podcast filled with trivia, comedy and celebrity guests. She’s appeared on Comedy Central and “The Today Show,” and been a host and storyteller on “The Moth Radio Hour.”

The lineup will be rounded out by Geduldig and her mother.

Geduldig is a longtime comedian and the creator of Kung Pao Kosher Comedy, which, after 28 years, is a certifiable Bay Area, Jewish, Christmastime tradition. She came up with “Lockdown Comedy” last July when the pandemic sent live-event venues scrambling.

Geduldig produces the show from her mother’s home in Florida, where she has been sheltering since the summer. It has enabled her to debut Mom as the stand-up comedian that her daughter always knew she was. The virtual shows have drawn 150 to 250 attendees, Geduldig said, from throughout the United States and abroad.

“The Day After the Inauguration” edition of “Lockdown Comedy,” 7 p.m. Jan. 21. $10-$20. cityboxoffice.com/lockdowncomedy