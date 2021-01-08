Lifecycles for the week of Jan. 8, 2021

B’nai Mitzvahs

Myca Elizabeth Barbieri

Daughter of Jaime and Anthony Barbieri, Saturday, Jan. 9 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ava Esther and Amalia Belle Gould

Daughters of Caroline and David Gould, Sunday, Dec. 19 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Everett Gross

Son of Stefanie Rosenberg and Christopher Gross, Saturday, Jan. 9 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Carla Sophia Kruger-Moore

Daughter of Anna Kruger and Thalia Moore, Saturday, Jan. 2 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Simone Schachter

Daughter of Charlene and Bart Schachter, Saturday, Jan. 16 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ezra Wolf

Son of Eva Sheppard Wolf and Sven Wolf, Saturday, Jan. 16 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.