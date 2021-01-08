Lifecycles for the week of Jan. 8, 2021

B’nai Mitzvahs
Myca Elizabeth Barbieri
Daughter of Jaime and Anthony Barbieri, Saturday, Jan. 9 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Ava Esther and Amalia Belle Gould
Daughters of Caroline and David Gould, Sunday, Dec. 19 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Everett Gross
Son of Stefanie Rosenberg and Christopher Gross, Saturday, Jan. 9 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Carla Sophia Kruger-Moore
Daughter of Anna Kruger and Thalia Moore, Saturday, Jan. 2 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Simone Schachter
Daughter of Charlene and Bart Schachter, Saturday, Jan. 16 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Ezra Wolf
Son of Eva Sheppard Wolf and Sven Wolf, Saturday, Jan. 16 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.