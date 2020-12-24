East Bay synagogues donate 232,000 meals to food bank

A group of East Bay synagogues teamed up to donate more than $115,000 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank this holiday season. That’s enough to purchase 232,000 meals for East Bay residents in need, food bank spokesperson Katherine Avila said.

The Jewish community has been “great partners in our work for decades,” Avila told an interviewer with local CBS affiliate KPIX. “The Jewish community shows up every year to support us.”

The donors, a collection of 11 East Bay synagogues, held their annual “High Holy Days Food Drive” virtually this year because of the pandemic, raising $115,944.05 which they donated via a jumbo-sized check to the regional food bank.

“They stepped up in a huge way,” Avila said.

The synagogues include Congregation Beth El, Congregation Beth Israel, Chochmat HaLev, and Netivot Shalom of Berkeley; Temple Beth Abraham and Temple Sinai of Oakland; Congregation Shir Ami of the Castro Valley; Kehilla Community Synagogue of Piedmont; Temple Beth Shalom of San Leandro; Temple Beth Torah of Fremont and Temple Israel of Alameda.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank is a 35-year-old nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger in Alameda County. It partners with over 200 food pantries, soup kitchens, meal delivery providers and senior centers to distribute millions of pounds of food each year from an Oakland warehouse.

Online donations may be made here.