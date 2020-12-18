The ‘great conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn: good for the Jews?

Tevet 5781

Dec. 16, 2020-Jan. 13, 2021

The “great conjunction” of Jupiter/Tzedek and Saturn/Shabbatai, which has been in the news lately, has special meaning in Jewish astrological thought. This cosmic convergence, in which Jupiter and Saturn appear almost on top of each other in the night sky, has long been a focus of Jewish messianic speculation.

The conjunction takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius/D’li on Dec. 21, 2020 (6th of Tevet, 5781), the day of the winter solstice, for the first time since the year 1405. This is significant because of the special relationship of both the planet Saturn and the constellation Aquarius to the Jewish people, and the belief that this event heralds the advent of political and social change — perhaps the emergence of a new dynasty, nation or a great prophet. There is no more important celestial event in our lifetimes, part of the inexorable movement toward an Aquarian Age.

But is it good for the Jews?

Saturn-ruled Tevet, whose tribal ruler is border-guarding Dan, comes to teach us the importance of boundaries, structures and personal responsibility in our lives. The full moon in compassionate Cancer Dec. 29 emphasizes empathy and asks us to remember the marginalized. Mercury/Kochav conjunct Pluto Jan. 4 proves the power of words to both wound and heal; choose them wisely.

We’ve been in the anteroom of the Aquarian Age for decades but now the door is officially opened. Tevet invites us to enter, carrying our luggage from the previous epoch. We’ll be sorting and tossing what we don’t need for our brave new world for a long while yet, but you can be sure we’re not turning back now that we see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Aries / Taleh

Dec. 21’s Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction enlarges and defines your sense of community. First quarter Aries moon Dec. 22 at the winter solstice is a new birth seeing its very first fruits. Break barriers when Mars/Ma’adim squares Pluto Dec. 23. You can now overcome that final, stubborn obstacle. Mars enters Taurus Jan. 6, focusing on your material world, values and valuables. Your personal growth is money in the bank as you take a mature view of your personal resources. Mars square Saturn Jan. 13 asks if you are properly appreciated by your community. You deserve acknowledgement.

Taurus / Shor

The Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction Dec. 21 amplifies and emphasizes your career and your public, professional life; in 2021 you’re a rebel with a cause. Venus/Noga enters practical, pragmatic Capricorn/Gidi Jan. 8 and trines Mars/Ma’adim Jan. 9, inspiring harmony and syncing desire with appreciation. Personal vulnerabilities may see the light of day when Venus squares Chiron, the wounded healer, Jan. 12. Though you’re not inclined to make trouble for trouble’s sake, you’ll gladly get into good trouble when your values are at stake. You may have this chance Jan. 13 when Venus trines rebellious Uranus/Oron: You’ve been awoken!

Gemini / T’omim

Dec. 21’s Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction in Aquarius with the north lunar node in Gemini expands your worldview and triggers profound changes in your spiritual life, educational trajectory, or country of residence — or all three over the coming year. Mercury/Kochav conjunct Pluto Jan. 4 may be your moment of truth-telling: Come Hell or high water, hurt feelings or not, your bottom line needs to come to light and will push its way out if you don’t open the door. Taking the high road is your best bet when Mercury enters Aquarius/D’li Jan. 8 and conjuncts Saturn Jan. 9.

Cancer / Sartan

The Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction Dec. 21 gives you an eagle-eyed view of your mind-body connection. You’re able to change your perspective to see around previous blockages now. Change your relationship to your personal health in 2021, which really begins for you with the full moon in Cancer Dec. 29, a peak of emotional consciousness half a year in the making. It’s all about the nurturing for you. Last quarter moon in harmonious Libra/Moznayim Jan. 6 prioritizes partnerships; the new Capricorn/Gidi moon Jan. 13 suggests how a potential partnership structure might manifest in a practical, emotionally balanced way. Self-care is an intimacy builder!

Leo / Aryeh

The Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction at the winter solstice Dec. 21 stimulates partnerships of all kinds. The Sun’s trine to maverick Uranus/Oron Dec. 27 attracts the unusual and original. You’re willing to wear rose-colored glasses at the sun’s sextile to Neptune/Rahav Jan. 8, but beware: If that budding partnership is built on a foundation of cotton candy instead of truth and realness, mighty power plays and massive ego clashes could be triggered at the sun-Pluto conjunction Jan. 14; if there has been deceit of any kind, the rose garden you’ve planted will become a bed of thorns overnight.

Virgo / Betulah

The Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction Dec. 21 turns you toward the healing arts. You deeply yearn to heal not just yourself but all of humanity. An integrative practice you begin now may carry you in good stead for years to come. Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Pluto Jan. 4 during moon in Virgo. Your powerful words have the power to transform both yourself and the listener. Prepare for a seismic shift once you speak your truth Jan. 12-13. Your emotional and physical health depend on your ability to be honest with yourself and others. Emancipate yourself from mental slavery and worn out expectations.

Libra / Moznayim

Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction Dec. 21 at the first quarter moon in Aries turns on your love light like it hasn’t been turned on in a long time, and things could move quickly. Full moon in Cancer/Sartan Dec. 29 makes your private life public. Last quarter moon in Libra Jan. 6 and Venus/Noga in practical Capricorn/Gidi Jan. 8 readjusts for reality. Feelings flare and fears are exposed when Venus squares vulnerable Chiron and trines unstable Uranus/Oron Jan. 12-13; what appeared as a sure thing or a done deal now appears nowhere near resolved. Actions speak louder than words.

Scorpio / Akrav

The Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction Dec. 21 stimulates concern for home and family. A heightened need to control how safe you feel in your domestic environment and ensuring it meets your security standards is triggered when Mars/Ma’adim squares controlling Saturn Jan. 15. The sun’s conjunction to powerful Pluto Jan. 14 makes you feel confronted by responsibility, confounded by commitment and resistant to pressure pushing you to compromise your desires in favor of external, superficial obligations. Now is the time to distinguish who truly deserves your energy, your passion, your time and your attention. No time for games.

Sagittarius / Keshet

The Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction Dec. 21 makes you the big fish wherever your little pond happens to be. Interfacing with your immediate environment becomes as interesting as a foreign journey. Jupiter in Aquarius/D’li for most of 2021 super-sizes idealism, enlarges friendships, emphasizes community and magnifies your unique individuality. Mercury/Kochav conjunct Jupiter Jan. 11 amplifies your voice, speaking with authority and confidence now, your declarations ring like a bat kol of divine truth. Careful to use your words to build up and nurture others. You don’t need to aggrandize yourself; others will do that for you.

Capricorn / Gidi

The Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction Dec. 21 on the winter solstice enlarges consciousness around money and your material world. 2020’s massive wisdom upgrade equips you to rise to the occasion with maturity and humor. You’ve learned how to have and have not, how to keep and let go. Venus/Noga in Capricorn from Jan. 8 sweetens your most practical obligations. Mercury/Kochav conjunct Saturn Jan. 9, framing better ways to deal with creative conflict. You’ll test those methods Jan. 13 at the new Capricorn moon when confrontational Mars/Ma’adim in stubborn Taurus/Shor squares Saturn in Aquarius/D’li.

Aquarius / D’li

Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai in Aquarius Dec. 21 supercharges your energy field with a once-in-a-lifetime dose of brilliance, positivity, idealism, originality and creativity. Drop everything else you’re doing and make space to receive this cosmic gift. Manifesting your idealistic dreams is your task now: wrestle with differing ideas Jan. 12 at Mercury/Kochav’s square to Uranus/Oron and surrender to your own brilliant revelations at the trine of Venus/Noga to Uranus Jan. 13, right before Uranus stations direct Jan. 14, allowing rapid progress and unimpeded access to resources.

Pisces / Dagim

Jupiter/Tzedek-Saturn/Shabbatai conjunction Dec. 21 has your subconscious mind on a low burning flame; you’ll be simmering the significance of your family history, heritage, and roots this year more than ever before. Mercury/Kochav sextiles Neptune/Rahav Jan. 1, setting the stage for your inner work this year: excavating the contents of your dreams and mining them for precious jewels. Investing your energy into the care and comprehension of your subconscious mind at the sun’s sextile to Neptune Jan. 8 brings a beautiful payoff when you find the medium best suited to externalize your fecund internal creativity.