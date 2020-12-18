Lifecycles for the week of Dec. 18, 2020

Births

Mazel tov to Rabbi Chaim Zaklos and Aidel Zaklos on the birth of their daughter Henna Zaklos, born Dec.1 at 7 lbs. 2 oz. and measuring 20 inches. Henna is named after Aidel’s paternal grandmother.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Timothy and Nikolas Kalamas

Sons of Alicia and James Kalamas, Saturday, Dec. 19 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Sophie May Edna Levine

Daughter of Rachel and Joshua Levine, Saturday, Dec. 26 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Rose Etta Mays-Smith

Daughter of Juliet Sampson and Simon Mays-Smith, Saturday, Dec. 19 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Shai Osorio

Son of Anat Shenker-Osorio and Donaldo Osorio, Saturday, Dec. 26 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Aviv Spivak

Daughter of Irina and Jacob Spivak, Saturday, Dec. 19 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Jacob Wolly

Son of Beth and Mark Wolly, Saturday, Dec. 19 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.