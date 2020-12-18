Lifecycles for the week of Dec. 18, 2020

Births
Mazel tov to Rabbi Chaim Zaklos and Aidel Zaklos on the birth of their daughter Henna Zaklos, born Dec.1 at 7 lbs. 2 oz. and measuring 20 inches. Henna is named after Aidel’s paternal grandmother.
B’nai Mitzvahs
Timothy and Nikolas Kalamas
Sons of Alicia and James Kalamas, Saturday, Dec. 19 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Sophie May Edna Levine
Daughter of Rachel and Joshua Levine, Saturday, Dec. 26 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Rose Etta Mays-Smith
Daughter of Juliet Sampson and Simon Mays-Smith, Saturday, Dec. 19 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Shai Osorio
Son of Anat Shenker-Osorio and Donaldo Osorio, Saturday, Dec. 26 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Aviv Spivak
Daughter of Irina and Jacob Spivak, Saturday, Dec. 19 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.
Jacob Wolly
Son of Beth and Mark Wolly, Saturday, Dec. 19 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.