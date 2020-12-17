WATCH: Dr. Fauci prefers latkes to hamantaschen

Dr. Anthony Fauci still wants you to wear a mask. But he took a quick break in his schedule to deliver a video message to a Maryland synagogue earlier this week and weigh in on the ongoing Jewish food debate made famous through a decades-long tradition at the University of Chicago: latkes or hamantaschen?

“While my wife and I enjoy both of these traditional foods, my vote is for latkes,” he says in a video posted to Twitter by Yair Rosenberg, pronouncing it “lot-kuss.” “With applesauce or sour cream. Preferably sour cream.”

Folks, here is Dr. Fauci's intervention in the 13th annual Latke-Hamantashen Debate at Congregation Beth El in Bethesda, MD, which took place earlier this week. Spoiler: he's Team Latke. The best part is how he thinks he has to introduce himself in case we don't know who he is. pic.twitter.com/Og1HbVZpVE — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) December 17, 2020

According to Rosenberg, this was the 13th edition of the debate at Congregation Beth El in Bethesda. The University of Chicago started the tradition back in 1946, inviting professors to take sides in a formal (but humorous) live debate, podiums included.

This year’s Chicago debate takes place virtually at 7 p.m. EST Thursday and is open to the public. You can register for the Zoom event here.