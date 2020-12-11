A “significant outbreak” of coronavirus cases has been reported by the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living, one of the largest senior living facilities in the Bay Area, mirroring a wider rise in cases across the city and state.

According to an update on the facility’s website, 21 residents “contained in one unit” and eight staff members or contract workers tested positive on Dec. 10. Three of the staff members are direct caregivers, while the other five are not “patient facing.”

The affected unit has been quarantined from the rest of the facility.

The new cases were discovered after a caregiver tested positive during the week of Nov. 30 and the decision was made to quarantine the unit, according to the update.

“We are disappointed and concerned for all our residents and staff,” the update stated, noting that the senior campus is working closely with the city’s health department and that surveys of its infection control procedures have, so far, resulted in zero deficiences.

Since March, the SFCJL has avoided any surges of coronavirus cases. The numbers are updated on the website daily, and showed that through Dec. 6, only two long-term residents had contracted the virus and 22 employees had tested positive.

The outbreak comes just weeks before the SFCJL is expected to get a delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine. On Dec. 9, SFCJL announced that it would be receiving an unknown number of either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for residents and staff sometime between Dec. 21 and 28.

There are approximately 700 staff members and 325 residents.

Many communities in the Bay Area are experiencing a surge of coronavirus cases, leading to a new series of mandated shutdowns over concerns about ICU bed capacities at hospitals.

San Francisco has recorded its highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic, an average of over 200 positive tests per day. As of Dec. 10, the city has an available ICU capacity of 17.8 percent, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.