Lifecycles for the week of Dec. 11, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs

Adam Bartov

Son of Daphne Kaufer and Ram Bartov, Sunday, Dec. 13 at Chabad of North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Theo Dischler

Son of Heather and Jerry Dischler, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Palo Alto School for Jewish Education in Palo Alto.

Sara Glusman

Daughter of Edith and Marcelo Glusman, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Palo Alto School for Jewish Education in Palo Alto.

Will Gothers

Son of Lisa Taggart and William Gothers, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Palo Alto School for Jewish Education in Palo Alto.

Samuel Goldman Graves

Son of Jennifer and Ross Graves, Saturday, Nov. 28 at Chabad of North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Saul Marks

Son of Don Marks and Gabrielle Handler Marks, Sunday, Dec. 13 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Adam Orenstein

Son of Rona and Neal Orenstein, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Palo Alto School for Jewish Education in Palo Alto.

Brooks Wagonfeld

Son of Lisa and Joel Wagonfeld, Saturday, Dec. 12 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Benjamin Charles Wakefield

Son of Jennifer Bretan and Jed Wakefield, Saturday, Dec. 12 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.