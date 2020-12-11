Lifecycles for the week of Dec. 11, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs
Adam Bartov
Son of Daphne Kaufer and Ram Bartov, Sunday, Dec. 13 at Chabad of North Peninsula in San Mateo.
Theo Dischler
Son of Heather and Jerry Dischler, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Palo Alto School for Jewish Education in Palo Alto.
Sara Glusman
Daughter of Edith and Marcelo Glusman, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Palo Alto School for Jewish Education in Palo Alto.
Will Gothers
Son of Lisa Taggart and William Gothers, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Palo Alto School for Jewish Education in Palo Alto.
Samuel Goldman Graves
Son of Jennifer and Ross Graves, Saturday, Nov. 28 at Chabad of North Peninsula in San Mateo.
Saul Marks
Son of Don Marks and Gabrielle Handler Marks, Sunday, Dec. 13 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.
Adam Orenstein
Son of Rona and Neal Orenstein, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Palo Alto School for Jewish Education in Palo Alto.
Brooks Wagonfeld
Son of Lisa and Joel Wagonfeld, Saturday, Dec. 12 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Benjamin Charles Wakefield
Son of Jennifer Bretan and Jed Wakefield, Saturday, Dec. 12 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.