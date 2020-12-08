How to make tasty sufganiyot (Hanukkah donuts) at home

Just because there’s a pandemic on, doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun this Hanukkah.

You may not be able to enjoy a busy celebration with crowds of people, but you can enjoy making perfect sufganiyot at home with your family or a few friends.

The recipe and ingredients are below, and you can check out our film to see how it’s all done.

Perfect Israeli Sufganiyot

Makes approximately 33 small donuts

560g (4.5 cups) flour

1 tablespoon yeast

2 teaspoons salt

70g (1/4 cup + 2 teaspoons) sugar

50g (1/4 cup) butter

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

Up to one cup of milk

Mix flour with yeast, salt and sugar, mixing after each addition. Add softened butter in chunks, and work into the flour mixture with your fingers. Add eggs and vanilla, and work into the mixture. Add most of the milk, but not all, and mix into a workable dough. Turn out onto your work surface and knead until smooth and elastic. Form a ball, place in the bowl, and cover with plastic wrap. Let rise 1 ½-2 hours.

Flour surface, roll out dough to 1 cm thick. Cut circles with a cookie cutter. Set on tray to rise for 20 minutes. Heat oil on a low flame until it reaches 330-335 degrees. Fry in batches of 4-5, cooking 2-2.5 minutes on each side. Take out of oil and let cool in a large bowl lined with paper towels. Fill with jam (blend or whisk jam before putting in the squeeze jar), and garnish with powdered sugar. Squeeze a drop of jam on top for garnish. Or, if you prefer, you can fill your donuts with other ingredients – mascarpone cream, chocolate ganache… you name it!