The Contemporary Jewish Museum has launched a new artist residency program to support Bay Area-based artists experiencing financial hardship or other impacts from Covid-19. The program is designed specifically for emerging local artists in need of workspace.

Artist Studios at the CJM will host two individuals for a five-month period, from March 4 to Aug. 8, 2021. The artists will be granted daytime use of a private studio space (public health and safety mandates permitting), a $1,000 honorarium and access to the CJM’s educational resources in the Helen Diller Institute, a specialized library on the museum’s second floor.

In a statement, the museum said the new program reflects the CJM’s commitment to sustain the diverse culture of the Bay Area arts community.

“We are hopeful that Artist Studios at The CJM will offer some relief for our artistic community during this incredibly challenging time,” said senior curator Heidi Rabben. “As an art museum, our mission is not only to provide compelling art experiences for visitors, but also to be a vibrant part of the cultural fabric of this city. At a time when artists are losing studio space and income, it is imperative that we help in some way.”

Artists working in painting, drawing, photography, digital media, multimedia, sound, writing/poetry, installation, performance, sculpture, textile, and social practice are encouraged to apply.

Participating artists will be invited to collaborate with the CJM to develop talks and educational programs.

Applications are due Jan. 4. The selected artists will be announced at the end of January. Program dates are subject to change due to conditions dictated by pandemic-related closures, the museum said.