It’s official. After announcing their intentions in June, the Addison-Penzak JCC and the Jewish Federation of Silicon Valley have merged. The new single entity will be called Jewish Silicon Valley. The JCC’s fitness center, cultural programs, and programs for youth and seniors will continue to use the APJCC name. Jewish Silicon Valley will be part of the Levy Family Campus in Los Gatos, which houses the JCC, Yavneh Day School and Jewish Family Services.

Both boards approved the merger on Oct. 8, followed by a joint membership vote on Nov. 30. In a press release, APJCC CEO and Federation interim CEO Lael Gray said, “I will keep the vision of ensuring a vibrant Jewish community in Silicon Valley at the forefront of my work every day. I am especially excited to collaborate with our board, staff, members, and other agencies to bring that vision clearly into focus and work together toward our shared goal.”

The Jewish Federation of Silicon Valley (formerly known as the Jewish Federation of Greater San Jose) was founded in 1930. It was led for more than 15 years by CEO Jyl Jurman, who announced her retirement earlier this year after 32 years with the agency.

The APJCC’s programs and services include a fitness center, aquatics center, tennis complex, gymnasium, preschool, summer camps and after-school programs, adult education, art exhibits and cultural events.