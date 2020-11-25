As has been true for every Jewish holiday since the start of the pandemic, Hanukkah will look different this year. To help maintain some holiday traditions and satisfy the seasonal cravings for latkes, sufganiyot and other holiday foods, leave the cooking to others and do a mitzvah by supporting local food businesses at the same time. Here is a list of Bay Area restaurants and caterers offering Hanukkah eats. We’ve included as many as we could find, but there surely are more; check individual websites for updates.

Bay Area

East Bay-based kosher caterer Epic Bites has a Hanukkah menu and can deliver to the South Bay as well. epicbitescatering.com

When Frena was just a pop-up, it began by making sufganiyot. The Israeli kosher bakery has the Hanukkah doughnuts in multiple flavors including caramel, chocolate and more, as well as potato-apple latkes. They can be delivered by Frena’s own van delivery or through a number of apps. frenabakery.com

Hugh Groman, a popular Bay Area caterer, is offering a Hanukkah meal with his barbecue brisket, ultra-crisp latkes, other sides and desserts, with delivery throughout the Bay Area. greenleafprovisions.com

Kosher newcomer Hummus Bodega, which specializes in hummus, will be offering “signature Tel Aviv latkes” on the same delivery route as Frena throughout the Bay Area, as well as on delivery apps. hummusbodega.com

La Cocina, the incubator for food entrepreneurs, mostly women of color, has been selling holiday-themed boxes of prepared foods — Juneteenth and Latinx History Month were two recent offerings — since May. With input from the Jewish support staff, they’re offering a Hanukkah-appropriate box with items such as Indian spinach latkes, sweet potato latke/hushpuppies and ube (purple yam) jelly coconut doughnuts. They also offer a sweets box with rugelach, menorah sugar cookies and dreidel cake pops that can be shipped. Boxes are available from Nov. 27 until they sell out, and can be delivered in S.F., the East Bay and North Bay. lacocinasf.org/foodbox

Johnny Doughnuts, with locations in S.F.’s Hayes Valley, San Rafael and Larkspur, has brought back two filled doughnuts for Hanukkah that make for excellent sufganiyot: wildberry and apple bismark. They’re also available for delivery with DoorDash, and large orders are handled through the catering department. johnnydoughnuts.com

Neshama Foods is a newish, kosher, modern Israeli caterer in the South Bay. While they took a break in the earlier part of the shutdown, for Hanukkah they’re offering latkes and multiple flavors of sufganiyot, such as halvah, Nutella and dulce de leche. They deliver to most locations in the Bay Area. neshamafoods.com

Olive is a caterer based in the East Bay and run by an Israeli couple. They deliver to most locations in the Bay Area, and will have latkes as part of their Hanukkah offerings. olivesf.com

Shuk Shuka is an online marketplace featuring Middle Eastern dips and spreads, as well as babka and challah. They’re delivering Syrian herb latkes for Hanukkah, too. shukshuka.com

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen, which has several locations in San Francisco and recently expanded to the East Bay, has a full Hanukkah menu package that can be ordered and delivered. Wise Sons is also doing pop-ups all over the Bay Area, in Sonoma, Berkeley, Los Gatos, Danville, Fremont, Palo Alto, Santa Rosa, San Mateo, Pleasanton and San Rafael. Preordering is a must; to find out more, visit wisesonsdeli.com/hanukkah.

San Francisco

Bi-Rite Market has latkes and other Hanukkah-themed items, like Star of David cookies. biritemarket.com

Canela chef Mat Schuster always offers Jewish holiday menus with Spanish influences, and this year is no exception. He’s doing matzah ball soup, latkes and a rolled, stuffed chicken breast or brisket, and pear and apple blintzes for dessert. He also offers wine pairings. Delivery available. canelasf.square.site/holiday

Che Fico will have a roasted chicken Hanukkah dinner that comes with salad, wood-fired beets, sesame challah, latkes with heirloom applesauce and house-made sour cream and sufganiyot with market jam. Delivery available. chefico.com

Delfina, the restaurant that put duck-fat latkes on the map, will have latkes fresh and frozen by the dozen with “everything” seasoning, plus crème fraiche and pear-quince conserva, available at all four locations. Delivery available through most of the apps. delfinasf.com

The Jewish brothers behind Hometown Creamery are known for their Jewish seasonal ice creams; for Hanukkah, the flavor is sufganiyot. If you haven’t tried it yet, you can now get their ice cream delivered through most of the apps. sfhometowncreamery.com

One Market/Mark & Mike’s will have a three-course Hanukkah dinner with latkes as an add-on, featuring brisket, matzah ball soup and an apple cider honey cake, and also will offer the full Jewish deli menu from Mark & Mike’s pop-up. Delivery available. onemarket.com

The Vault Garden, the city’s new Covid-friendly outdoor dining experience, is offering latke tots topped with crème fraiche and smoked trout roe on its menu throughout the holiday. For extra decadence, caviar can be added. thevault555.com

East Bay

Oakland’s Grand Bakery has your sufganiyot and Hanukkah needs covered. Delivery available. grandbakeryoakland.com

Chef Mihaela Schiffer at Julia’s Kosher Kitchen will be making kosher latkes, both regular and sweet potato. She’s in Walnut Creek and will deliver throughout the East Bay. Contact her at mihasch@yahoo.com.

Market Hall has been a perennial go-to for many East Bay Jews. The specialty food store in Oakland and Berkeley will have latkes and “Scott’s Famous Chopped Liver,” plus entrées such as chicken with preserved lemon and olives, chickpea and butternut tagine or salmon with za’atar. Delivery available. rockridgemarkethall.com

The upscale Oakland restaurant Mägo will be offering family Hanukkah meals throughout the holiday, with a Hanukkah-themed cocktail for the grownups. While the menu wasn’t ready at press time, chef Mark Liberman said there would definitely be latkes and doughnuts. Delivery available. magorestaurant.com

Oakland Kosher Foods has two sizes of latkes, sufganiyot and more. oaklandkosherfoods.com

Pomella, serving California-Israeli cuisine in Oakland, will have latkes, matzah ball soup and brisket tagine or a kabocha squash, and sprouted-oats casserole with dry figs and preserved lemons. For dessert, there are ricotta fritters with cranberry quince, chocolate or caramel sauce. Delivery available. pomellaoakland.com

Saul’s Restaurant and Deli has been a longtime Berkeley go-to for latkes during Hanukkah, and this year that tradition continues. They’ll have other offerings, too, like brisket, for pickup. Delivery also available. saulsdeli.com

North Bay

Chosen Ones Catering is the project of chef Scott Youkilis, formerly of the S.F. restaurant Hog & Rocks. He’s offering latkes and traditional toppings, chopped liver and smoked trout salad for delivery in the North Bay. Ordering by Dec. 4 is highly recommended. sbyhospitality.com/the-chosen-ones

Delicious Catering is offering latkes à la carte or full Hanukkah dinners that come with either chicken or brisket. Pickup and delivery are available in Marin County. deliciouscatering.com

Floodwater in Mill Valley is a newish gastropub where chef Michael Siegel of Shorty Goldstein’s landed after closing his S.F. Financial District deli. He’ll be offering sufganiyot and a Hanukkah dinner special with brisket, and latkes can be bought by the dozen. All can be delivered through the apps. floodwatermv.com

Grossman’s Noshery & Bar is offering a brisket dinner that comes with both latkes and sufganiyot, as well as pomegranate-molasses roasted carrots and challah. Please order 24 hours in advance. grossmanssr.com

Robert Meyer’s catering company, Mangia Nosh, is offering latkes along with full Hanukkah dinners and traditional Jewish staples such as chopped liver for both delivery and pickup. mangianosh.com

South Bay

Déjà Vu Bakery & Catering, a kosher bakery operating out of the Palo Alto JCC (which we were all set to write about before the shutdown), is offering sufganiyot and other baked goods. Delivery is available. dejavufood.com

Sacramento

Solomon’s Delicatessen will have some entrées for Hanukkah, but in a unique twist, apple cardamom empañadas will be available as a Hanukkah dessert. solomonsdelicatessen.com