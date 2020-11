Lifecycles for the week of Nov. 27, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs

Benjamin and Isaac Estow

Sons of Zoe Cohen and Greg Estow, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Hannah Harris

Daughter of Courtney Beck and Jonathan Harris, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Talulah Finkelstein

Daughter of Holly and Judd Finkelstein, Saturday, Oct. 24 (virtual) at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Samuel Graves

Son of Jennifer and Ross Graves, Saturday, Nov. 28 at Chabad of North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Carmen Lopez

Daughter of Naomi Lempert Lopez and Fernando Lopez, Thursday, Nov. 26 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Paige Talia Murphy

Daughter of Marla and Neil Murphy, Saturday, Nov. 28 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Gavriel Soffran Harvey

Son of Callie and Dale Harvey, Saturday, Nov. 28 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.