Your next crush

A newcomer on the scene — and one who’s tipped to be a solid heartthrob — is Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Zoë Kravitz’s love interest in the Hulu series “High Fidelity.” The actor, in his mid-30s, has roles coming up playing Barack Obama and Malcolm X, despite the fact that he’s British. But he’s not shy with his criticism about the lack of good roles as a Black man in the U.K. “The opportunities here for me don’t really exist,” he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

You can live like a star if you’ve got the cash

Got $5 million to spare? Winona Ryder is selling her San Francisco home, which the actor bought in 1995 for $1.3 million, Variety reports. Located in Cow Hollow, it has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms over three stories, as well as a garden, views and — perhaps most important — private parking. It’s not Ryder’s main home, though. She’s rumored to own homes in New York City and L.A., as well.

Count every vote

Filmmakers Jay Roach and Danny Strong understand ballot controversy. The director-writer duo made the film “Recount,” about Florida’s vote chaos during the 2000 presidential election, as well as “Game Change,” about the 2008 campaign of John McCain. In a recent interview with Deadline, they talk about what they learned making those films and how they felt watching the 2020 results come in. “I thought we were telling a cautionary tale and these were films that were supposed to have taught us how to avoid this in the future,” Roach said.

A family secret

Maria Feldman, creator of the Hulu show “No Man’s Land,” opens up to the Hollywood Reporter about how the mystery of her father’s death in Russia haunted her and led her to create the new show. In it, Félix Moati plays a young man whose search for the truth about what happened to his sister takes him to Syria and the Kurdish fight with the Islamic State.

Back to school

Tiffany Haddish will join Ilana Glazer in a new comedy series for Apple TV+ called “The Afterparty.” Haddish plays a detective solving a murder that happens at a high school reunion, while Glazer will play Chelsea, the former high school valedictorian and class president.

Silverman minces no words

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, comedian Sarah Silverman opened up about being typecast. She said that as a Jewish actress she was offered parts as the awful girlfriend or sleazy agent, and that if it’s a female Jewish character who is “courageous, or she deserves love, or is altruistic in any way, she’s played by a non-Jew.” Silverman also said people in the entertainment industry are tired of Jews talking about the issue. “People really roll their eyes at Jews pointing out antisemitism at all, because they’re just over it,” she said. “They saw the Holocaust movies, [they’re] like, ‘Next.’”