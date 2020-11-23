Anti-maskers disrupt Solano County supes meeting with Nazi salutes

A group of anti-maskers and Covid-19 skeptics used Nazi references to protest public health restrictions and disrupt a recent Solano County Board of Supervisors meeting.

According to the Daily Republic, the beginning of the Nov. 17 meeting was interrupted by a group of local residents who acted out Nazi salutes and said “sieg heil” to indicate that having to wear masks and protective gear at a public meeting was similar to Hitler’s regime and its systemic attempt to exterminate an entire people.

“The murder of 6 million Jews, including 1.5 million children, is not a subject for glib analogies, lightheartedness or political exploitation,” Seth Brysk, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, told J. “Rather, it is a cynical and offensive trivialization of the Holocaust.”

The interruption took place before the supervisors’ meeting started and was not captured on the board’s video feed, which broadcasts meetings live to the public. The anti-maskers were recorded, however, as they addressed the board during the public comments section.

“Have we all forgotten where this prequel has been seen?” said local resident Andraya Coulter. “For your safety, establish[ing] lists of dissenters, dehumanizing policies, mandated restrictions, tattling on peers for exercising basic human rights, following orders to the excelling tune of crimes against humanity?

“Ah yes, the Nazis. The Bolsheviks,” Coulter said. “Every communist and socialist regime has used these same tactics.”

Another commenter, who according to local news reports had made the Nazi gesture, approached the lectern with a mask in his hand. Dennis Allen told the supervisors that he and others had formed a group called the Solano County Committee of Correspondence, because “the Solano County Board of Supervisors consistently and purposefully never reacted to our continuous demands against Gov. Newsom’s illegal usurpation of our rights,” he said.

Like 27 other counties in California, Solano County, which includes Fairfield and Suisun City, was moved to the purple tier on Nov. 15. That means gatherings are restricted to a maximum of three households and must be held outside. Gyms, restaurants and museums can operate only outdoors, while indoor retail stores can operate at 25 percent capacity.