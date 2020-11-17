Deaths for the week of Nov. 15-21, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Eleanore Rubinstein

April 23, 1913-Nov. 8, 2020

Beloved family matriarch Eleanore Rubinstein peacefully left this world on Nov. 8, 2020, at 107½ years young surrounded by her children and grandchildren. A role model and inspiration to all, Eleanore counted every blessing, living each day with gratitude, unwavering positivity and a vitality that was ageless.

Born April 23, 1913, to Richard and Carolyn See in New York City, Eleanore moved to Portland, Oregon, when she was 7. After graduating from Grant High School in 1931, she attended the University of Washington. Eleanore married Paul Rubinstein in 1933, and together they raised their four children in Aberdeen, Washington, before relocating to Portland in 1960. A phenomenal mother and grandmother and the nucleus of her family, she volunteered for the Red Cross, PTA, Girl Scouts, National Council for Jewish Women and Store to Door. Known for her vanity license plate “ABZGAL,” Eleanore excelled at bowling and golf and was a national USTA tennis champion in her 90s. Along with being a prolific letter writer and voracious reader, she loved knitting, playing bridge, working puzzles and playing the piano.

Eleanore is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, including her daughter Carolyn Gevurtz (Ron) of Foster City and granddaughters Lisa Levin (Bart and great-grandchildren Sarah and Zachary) of San Carlos and Sheri Baer (Doug and great-grandchildren Naomi and Ilana) of Menlo Park. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Marvin Spielman

Feb. 21, 1934-Nov. 6, 2020

Marvin Spielman passed away on Nov. 6, 2020, at age 86, after courageously battling multiple illnesses over the past 10 months. Marvin, the youngest of three sons, was born to Bertha and Samuel Spielman on Feb. 21, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York. As his parents had immigrated to the United States from Poland and Ukraine, respectively, Yiddish was the predominant language spoken in their home.

Marvin was raised in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn alongside many other first-generation Jewish families. He and his childhood friends spent hours each day playing stickball, punchball, handball, and stoopball in the schoolyard while creating memories and relationships that would last a lifetime. Marvin became an avid sports fan at a young age, and despite living in Brooklyn, always rooted for the New York Giants over the Brooklyn Dodgers. He attended PS 230 and graduated from his cherished Erasmus Hall High School in 1952, where he was a standout basketball player. Marvin enlisted in the army and spent three years of service in Germany. He then attended NYU on the GI Bill and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

He met Barbara Siegal on a blind date on New Year’s Eve 1958, and they married at the Yeshiva of Flatbush on Oct. 29, 1960. For their honeymoon, Barbara and Marvin drove cross-country to Palo Alto so Marvin could join his brother, Stanley, in a furniture business. In search of another professional opportunity, Marvin left the furniture business, and worked for 30 years in the temporary employment business, where he prioritized the hiring of women. After retirement, he became a substitute teacher in the Fremont Union High School District, where he was able to express his love of history to a younger generation.

Marvin and Barbara’s family life centered around Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto, where he served as treasurer, second vice-president and president of the synagogue in the mid-1970s. Their close circle of friends at Kol Emeth became their West Coast family — raising children together, celebrating holidays and supporting each other through numerous lifecycle events.

Marvin will be remembered by his family and friends for his unwavering devotion to Barbara and his integrity, kindness, and sense of humor. He embraced his life in the Bay Area, but never forgot the impact of Brooklyn and the impression those formative years had on his life.

Marvin is predeceased by his brother Stanley Spielman. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 60 years, his eldest brother, Carl Spielman, his three children, Chuck Spielman (Susie), Lisa Polston (Joshua) and Samantha Spielman (Barry Barnes), and his seven grandchildren: Jason Spielman, Adam Spielman, Abraham Barnes, Sid Polston, Benjamin Barnes, Bayla Polston and Jorja Polston. Donations in his honor may be made to Congregation Kol Emeth.

Jerome Weiss

Feb. 27, 1926-Nov. 14, 2020

Jerome Weiss, a longtime Los Altos resident, passed away on Nov. 14.

He was born in New York in 1926 to Eugene and Bella Weiss, who were recent immigrants from Hungary. He grew up in New York City, where his first languages were Yiddish and Hungarian. Growing up he attended the prestigious Townsend Harris High School, then City College of New York, graduating in the class of 1946 with a degree in physics.

With his wife, Norma, and young family, he followed his parents west to Los Angeles in 1957, to work for the Rand Corporation, then moved north in 1963 to Sunnyvale and a new job at Lockheed. He later attended Stanford University, receiving a master’s degree in statistics, and became an adjunct professor there teaching courses in the field of industrial engineering.

In 1976 he joined EPRI (Electric Power Research Institute) in Palo Alto working in the Integrated Energy Systems Division and he remained there until he retired in 1993. His work at EPRI took him all over the U.S. and world, and made him a fan of travel.

He enjoyed gardening, raising rhododendrons, music (especially violin), theater and tennis. He was also an active bridge player, achieving the level of Bronze Life Master. In addition, he was always active in the Jewish community in Palo Alto, and one of the founders of Congregation Kol Emeth, where he also served as president and enjoyed attending Talmud study for many years. Together with his wife, they created a warm and comfortable home for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and were excellent role models.

He is survived by Norma, his wife of 73 years, and their three children, Deborah, David and Elisa (and her husband Rabbi Rubenstein), two grandchildren, Nicole and Jason (and his wife Sharona), and three great-grandchildren, Ariella, Shir and Daniel. He is also survived by his brother Howard, as well as nieces, nephews and their children, and many cousins and their children and grandchildren scattered around the world.