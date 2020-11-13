Lifecycles for the week of Nov. 13, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs

Shayna Lou Eiselman

Daughter of Jessica and Michael Eiselman, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Evan Scott Friedman

Son of Jennifer London and Harold Friedman, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Zachary Fuchs

Son of Lauren Goldman and Leo Fuchs, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Gary Ginocchio

Son of Pamela and Paul Ginocchio, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Hannah Gould

Daughter of Rachel and Larry Gould, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jack Emerson Jaffe

Son of Jessica and Joshua Jaffe, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Congregation Kol Shofar in Tiburon.

Tova Miriam Jaffe

Daughter of Jessica and Joshua Jaffe, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Congregation Kol Shofar in Tiburon.

Gabriel Kolis

Son of Jessica and Michael Kolis, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Twin sisters Audrey and Scarlett McBride, daughters of Sean and Juliana McBride, will be bat mitzvahed Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Shir Shalom in Sonoma.

Alexandra Neal

Daughter of Lisa Bloch and Chris Neal, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Rex Rutchik

Son of Beth and Jonathan Rutchik, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Natalie Schaffer

Daughter of Tatiana Goldstein and Edward Schaffer, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Mila Singer

Daughter of Evelyn and Martin Singer, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Her parents are very proud of Mila.