Lifecycles for the week of Nov. 13, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs
Shayna Lou Eiselman
Daughter of Jessica and Michael Eiselman, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Evan Scott Friedman
Son of Jennifer London and Harold Friedman, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Zachary Fuchs
Son of Lauren Goldman and Leo Fuchs, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Gary Ginocchio
Son of Pamela and Paul Ginocchio, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Hannah Gould
Daughter of Rachel and Larry Gould, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Jack Emerson Jaffe
Son of Jessica and Joshua Jaffe, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Congregation Kol Shofar in Tiburon.
Tova Miriam Jaffe
Daughter of Jessica and Joshua Jaffe, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Congregation Kol Shofar in Tiburon.
Gabriel Kolis
Son of Jessica and Michael Kolis, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.
Twin sisters Audrey and Scarlett McBride, daughters of Sean and Juliana McBride, will be bat mitzvahed Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Shir Shalom in Sonoma.
Alexandra Neal
Daughter of Lisa Bloch and Chris Neal, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Rex Rutchik
Son of Beth and Jonathan Rutchik, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Natalie Schaffer
Daughter of Tatiana Goldstein and Edward Schaffer, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Mila Singer
Daughter of Evelyn and Martin Singer, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Her parents are very proud of Mila.