Deaths for the week of Nov. 8-14

Louis de Groot

June 28, 1929-Sept. 29, 2020

Louis de Groot died at George Washington University Hospital on Sept. 29, 2020, due to complications following a heart attack.

A Holocaust survivor, he dedicated many years to educating thousands of schoolchildren and adults about the Nazi murder of millions of Jews, Catholics and the Romani people during the 1930s and 1940s. A former president of the Jewish Family and Children’s Services Holocaust Center in San Francisco, he also volunteered with the Bay Area’s Farkas Center for the Study of the Holocaust. After moving to Washington, D.C., in 2018, he volunteered twice weekly at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, translating documents from Dutch to English, and answering visitors’ questions as a “witness.” The “first person” account of his wartime experiences is available at tinyurl.com/louis-degroot.

Born in Amersfoort, Holland, on June 28, 1929, Louis de Groot was 13 when he went into “hiding” with his parents and sister, who were murdered in Auschwitz in 1944. Separated from them in 1943, he was forced to move frequently until he settled with Dirk and Ann Onderweegs, active members of the Dutch Underground, whom he cherished until his death. Louis assisted the Onderweegs in their clandestine efforts, forging and delivering documents and stealing papers from Nazi offices.

Following World War II, he lived in an orphanage and then fought with the Haganah in Israel’s independence war. He emigrated to New York City in 1950 and was soon drafted into the U.S. Army, which sent him back to Europe to serve as a translator in Germany. After his service, he used the G.I. Bill to pay for tuition at Columbia University, where he earned a B.S. and an M.A. in economics while working at the National Bureau for Economic Research.

His 90th birthday party at Thomas House in Washington, D.C., offered an indication of the love and respect he garnered from the wide circle of those he touched. In addition to family members, guests included staff from the Holocaust Museum and Thomas House, his closest friend of 60 years, whom he met when he began work for IBM as an analyst in the company’s marketing department, and even friends of relatives whom he befriended. Some came from as far away as California and Holland (the Onderweegs’ daughter and her husband).

Louis is survived by his son David de Groot, niece Lily Martinez and her husband Marcos Sosa, nephew Isaac Brenner, brother-in-law Philip Brenner and his wife Betsy Vieth, two grandnephews, and cousins in Baltimore, Las Vegas and Orinda, California. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Barbara de Groot (nee Brenner), and his son Marc de Groot. Donations in his memory should be directed to the Holocaust Center or Farkas Center in San Francisco, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or JFCS Holocaust Survivor Services.