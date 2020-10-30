Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 30, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs
Asher Colman
Son of Dvora and Gary Colman, Sunday, Oct. 18 at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.
Ava Gutierrez
Daughter of Cherie Golant and Ron Gutierrez, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Elyse Harris
Daughter of Amy and Jonathan Harris, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Sabrina Anne Kabatchnik
Daughter of Jennifer and Edan Kabatchnik, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Temple Sinai, in Oakland.
Jonah Cohen
Son of Jennifer Pilner and Elay Cohen, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Jason Gurvich
Son of Julianne and Leo Gurvich, Saturday, Nov. 7 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Hannah Colette Reid
Daughter of Stacy and Shaun Reid, Saturday, Nov. 7 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.