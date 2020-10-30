Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 30, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs

Asher Colman

Son of Dvora and Gary Colman, Sunday, Oct. 18 at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Ava Gutierrez

Daughter of Cherie Golant and Ron Gutierrez, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Elyse Harris

Daughter of Amy and Jonathan Harris, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sabrina Anne Kabatchnik

Daughter of Jennifer and Edan Kabatchnik, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Temple Sinai, in Oakland.

Jonah Cohen

Son of Jennifer Pilner and Elay Cohen, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jason Gurvich

Son of Julianne and Leo Gurvich, Saturday, Nov. 7 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Hannah Colette Reid

Daughter of Stacy and Shaun Reid, Saturday, Nov. 7 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.