Local filmmakers get a nod

The film “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” has racked up five nominations for the Critics’ Choice documentary awards, with Bay Area directors James LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham both nominated. The film details a summer at a camp for disabled kids and how the connections made there were a vital force behind the disability rights movement. Prominently featured are Oakland couple Neil Jacobson and Denise Sherer Jacobson, members of Temple Sinai, who met at camp in 1968.

Krauss on Krauss

Novelist Nicole Krauss reads Yehuda Amichai poems out loud with her sons, 11 and 14, before bed, she says. In an interview with the Guardian, Krauss, the child of British and American Jews and the author of “Forest Dark,” discusses artistic recklessness, what she gets from Tel Aviv and the children’s book that reminds her of tikkun olam.

Sorkin talks about inspiration

In an interview with Deadline, Aaron Sorkin talks about the film that had the biggest impact on him: “12 Angry Men,” directed by Sidney Lumet, which came out in 1957. The intense, jury-room drama made him fall in love with courtroom tension, a love that’s on full display right now in his latest, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” now out on Netflix.

Larry David gets hitched

Mazel tov, Larry David. The 73-year-old comedian got married in early October. He met his future wife, producer Ashley Underwood, 42, at a party hosted by Sacha Baron Cohen in 2017. The two have a dog named Bernie after Bernie Sanders — a distant cousin. The marriage is David’s second. It’s also the 20th anniversary of the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” premiere.

Getting the gang back together

Covid and politics — the mix has made reunions especially popular. The cast of “Superbad” reunited virtually on Oct. 27 for a livestream of the movie, with actors Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and producer Judd Apatow providing jokes and commentary to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

A “Seinfeld” reunion of sorts also happened. In a “Fundraiser About Something” — a play on the hit sitcom’s “a show about nothing” catch phrase — to benefit the Texas Democratic Party, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Larry David and Jason Alexander talked behind-the-scenes trivia.

Louis-Dreyfus did double duty, also showing up for a “Veep” reunion fundraiser that raised more than $500,000 for the Biden campaign. She was joined by showrunner David Mandel, who called President Trump “the second-worst president” in a reference to Louis-Dreyfus’ inept character.