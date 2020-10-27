Deaths for the week of Oct. 25-31, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Ruth Franceska Coen

May 1, 1927-Oct. 23, 2020

Born May 1, 1927 in Vienna to Max and Margarethe Kahn, Ruth fled Hitler’s Austria at age 11 with her family. Landing in San Francisco speaking no English, she helped in her family’s Viennese restaurant and attended school. After marrying David in 1948 and starting a family, Ruth carried on her family’s culinary talents, becoming famous among her family and friends for her apple strudel and other Viennese delights. She was particularly known for her chicken soup and matzah balls, which she tirelessly provided for the sick and needy, reflecting the compassionate, nurturing and unselfish person that was Ruth.

David and Ruth’s 72-year love story was an example for all, dedicated to each other and to their family. They have passed down this sense of commitment and family to all who knew them, a priceless legacy.

Ruth lost her parents, sister Susan and nephew Edward before their time. Before that, she lost her grandmother and many aunts, uncles, and cousins to the Holocaust.

Ruth passed peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2020, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Lynne (Charley), son Gary (Shawna), granddaughter Maggie (Connor), new great-granddaughter Logan, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

We would like to thank The Magnolia of Millbrae for all their caring and compassion, all the outstanding staff, her caregiver family the Olivas, and Sutter Health Hospice. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Joseph Aknin

Aug. 24, 1928-Oct. 25, 2020

Joseph Aknin, of San Jose, CA passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at the age of 92, after months of failing health. He died peacefully at his home with his beloved wife, Andree, and family at his side.

Joseph “Joe” was born on Aug. 24, 1928 in Algiers, Algeria, born to Isaac and Emilie Aknin (Attelann). He was the fifth of seven children and lived in Algeria into his early adulthood. He joined the French Army in Paris at 19 years old. A few years later, he met his future wife, Andree Jounneaud, in Limoges. They were married in June 1953 in Paris and spent the next 67 years together.

As a young man he learned strong work ethics and became a skilled apprentice cabinet maker in Paris.

He was blessed with four children. Sylvie and Michele were born in Paris. A few years later, after he followed his sisters, Raymonde and Marie, in 1956 to pursue his American dream, his daughter, Judy, was born in Denver, CO and later his son, Jack, was born in Redwood City.

He was a proud man and strong patriarch to his family, a good friend to all. He was a good father who always took care of his children and set a good example. He became a general contractor for 40 years and became a partner/owner of Rayberg Lumber in San Carlos for many years. He joined Temple Beth Jacob in 1959 and was a vital part of the congregation, serving as president of the men’s club, Wednesday morning minyan and led many services over the years.

After retirement, he sold the family home in Redwood City and he and Andree moved to the Villages in San Jose, where he loved to play golf and dine at the Clubhouse. He was a part of the Jewish Group and they made many friends.

He was a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.

Predeceased by his brother, Andre Aknin (Rosette); sister, Raymonde Singley (Roy); brother, Marcel Aknin (Monique); sister, Marie Hickman (Earl); brother, Charles Aknin.

He is survived by his loving wife Andree, Sylvie Kahl (Henry) of Redwood City. Michele Faber (Larry) (D) of Sunnyvale, CA and Judy Chipman (Steve) (D) of Monument, CO. Jack Aknin (D) (Barbie Aknin). His grandchildren, Robert Kahl (Danielle), Rachel Faber Vitorelo (Brian), Jenna Kahl, Joey Faber (Kellen), Ryan Chipman and Hannah Chipman of Monument, CO., and great-grandchildren Emilie Vitorelo and Jack Faber. His sister Julie Ehrenberg of Highland Beach, FL., sister-in-law Blanche Aknin, Cairo, GA. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews that all adored him.

He was laid to rest on Oct. 27, 2020 at the Hills of Eternity in Colma, CA.

For those who wish to make memorial donations: the Minyan Fund at Congregation Beth Jacob, 1550 Alameda de las Pulgas, Redwood City, CA 94061.

Barbara R. Martin

Oct. 10, 2020

A loving and beloved mother, devoted mother-in-law and aunt, caring friend and all-round wonderful person, Barbara R. Martin passed away on Oct. 10, 2020.

Barbara grew up in Manchester, England. She became the proprietor of her father’s local newspaper, The Jewish Gazette, a rarity for women of her time, and worked hard to maintain it. She enjoyed going to the theater and ballet. She eventually sold the paper and moved to Toronto, where she married, and then to California, where she raised her children, Paul and Sylvia.

Barbara kept a beautiful home for her family. She cooked many delicious dishes and made holidays and birthdays special. Barbara loved to travel and visit relatives, play Scrabble, attend lectures and keep up with current events. She enjoyed embroidery, crossword puzzles and efficient public transportation. She liked to share stories about her family and life in England. Barbara was a child evacuee during the war. As an adult, she dealt with various illnesses. She was a member of Mensa. She was a survivor.

Family and friends describe Barbara as “warm,” “intelligent,” “funny,” “bright,” “loving,” “generous” and “fun.” She was all those things, and much more.

Barbara will be greatly missed by her son Paul (Kelly) and her daughter Sylvia (Wai Kit). She is predeceased by her parents Samuel and Sarah (Sadie), brother Arnold, and survived by his children Victoria, Amanda and Nicholas.