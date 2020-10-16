Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 16, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs
Hailey Adelberg
Daughter of Christie Trott and Brad Adelberg, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.
Henry Barenbaum
Son of Michelle and Daniel Barenbaum, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Asher Colman
Son of Dvora and Gary Colman, Sunday, Oct. 18 at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.
Remy DeJean
Son of Samantha Bley DeJean and Brad DeJean, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Samson Einhorn
Son of Melissa Nemer and Josh Einhorn, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Julia Ellen Fromson-Mayhew
Daughter of Matti Fromson and Tom Mayhew, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Ethan Karatov
Son of Sarah and Michael Karatov, Saturday, Oct. 17 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.
Anjali Kashyap
Daughter of Anan Kashyap and Judith Rubinson Kashyap of Hillsborough and granddaughter of David and Martha Rubinson of San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 17 at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.
Turner McFarland
Son of Franci McFarland, Saturday, Oct. 17 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.
Robert Newman
Son of Robin and Ed Newman, Saturday, Oct. 17 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.
William Rothstein
Son of Jill and Alain Rothstein, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Elisheva Samson
Daughter of Renee and David Samson, Sunday, Oct. 18 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.
Charlie Schwartz
Son of Dana Nachman and Peter Schwartz, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.
Jeremy Troyanovsky
Son of Lori and Boris Troyanovsky, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.