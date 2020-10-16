Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 16, 2020

B’nai Mitzvahs

Hailey Adelberg

Daughter of Christie Trott and Brad Adelberg, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Henry Barenbaum

Son of Michelle and Daniel Barenbaum, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Asher Colman

Son of Dvora and Gary Colman, Sunday, Oct. 18 at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Remy DeJean

Son of Samantha Bley DeJean and Brad DeJean, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Samson Einhorn

Son of Melissa Nemer and Josh Einhorn, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Julia Ellen Fromson-Mayhew

Daughter of Matti Fromson and Tom Mayhew, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ethan Karatov

Son of Sarah and Michael Karatov, Saturday, Oct. 17 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Anjali Kashyap

Daughter of Anan Kashyap and Judith Rubinson Kashyap of Hillsborough and granddaughter of David and Martha Rubinson of San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 17 at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Turner McFarland

Son of Franci McFarland, Saturday, Oct. 17 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Robert Newman

Son of Robin and Ed Newman, Saturday, Oct. 17 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

William Rothstein

Son of Jill and Alain Rothstein, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Elisheva Samson

Daughter of Renee and David Samson, Sunday, Oct. 18 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Charlie Schwartz

Son of Dana Nachman and Peter Schwartz, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Jeremy Troyanovsky

Son of Lori and Boris Troyanovsky, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.