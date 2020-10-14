S.F. State student government considers BDS resolution

San Francisco State University’s student government is considering a resolution that calls for the university to join the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel by pulling out of investments in corporations that conduct business in Israeli settlements.

The BDS resolution doesn’t specifically name any investments the university currently has, according to a copy obtained by J. Rather, it refers to a list of more 100 companies doing business in the Palestinian territories, a list that includes U.S. entities such as Airbnb, General Mills and Expedia, as well as foreign companies. The list was compiled by the Union Nations in February.

“[T]hese investments harm San Francisco State’s Palestinian, Arab, Muslim students, many of whom have families who currently live under Israeli occupation, or are descendants of Palestinians who have been killed or forcibly relocated as a result of Israel’s occupation of Palestine,” the resolution states.

It’s the first time the SFSU student government has considered such a motion, according to the resolution’s text, which lists other universities — including San Jose State, UC Berkeley, UC Riverside and Stanford — that have passed similar divestment proposals.

The resolution was conceived by the General Union of Palestine Students at SFSU, which is a student-run organization dedicated to “increasing awareness of the Palestinian struggle,” according to its Facebook page.

S.F. Hillel immediately condemned the resolution, calling BDS “incredibly divisive.”

“By suppressing nuanced discussion about Israel and Palestine to a ‘yes or no’ question, BDS prevents students from engaging in critical learning, campus dialogue, and stifles viewpoint diversity,” Rachel Nilson Ralston, S.F. Hillel’s executive director, said in a statement.

Andrew Carrillo, president of the governing board of SFSU’s Associated Students, declined an interview with J., saying that, at this point, “it’s about receiving information.”

University spokesperson Kent Bravo said that SFSU is “respectful of both the right of the student organization to bring forth a resolution for consideration by Associated Students and of Associated Students’ autonomy and processes.”

GUPS at SFSU did not respond to J.’s request for comment.

The university’s endowment, the S.F. State Foundation, is overseen by a 26-person board of directors, according to the SFSU website. In 2014, the group committed to divesting from fossil fuels.

The resolution follows a series of controversies at SFSU surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including a truncated roundtable discussion last month that made international news. Palestinian hijacker Leila Khaled was invited by the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies program to speak in a virtual event. After outcry from multiple Jewish groups, Zoom, Facebook and YouTube all ultimately blocked the event from their platforms, stating that it violated their company policies. Weeks later, Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican from Colorado, asked the Department of Justice to investigate the university criminally.

GUPS presented the resolution to the student government’s Social Justice and Equity committee on Oct. 13. The committee is scheduled to meet again on Oct. 19 for a possible vote on whether to send the measure to the full student government for consideration and a vote.