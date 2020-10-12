Deaths for the week of Oct. 11-17, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel. This page will be updated throughout the week. Submit an obituary here.

Ellen Rubin

June 2, 1943–Oct. 8, 2020

Ellen Rubin of Oakland, California died peacefully on Oct. 8, 2020. Ellen was born June 2,1943 to Eileen (Waisman) Pachefsky and Samuel Pachefsky in Milwaukee, Wisc., where she was raised, graduated from Washington High School and then from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee with a degree in education, specializing in special education for hearing impaired children. After a year, she realized that her lack of fluency in American Sign Language was a significant barrier to her efforts to communicate with her classes, so she moved to teach regular classes in elementary grades. She then returned to UWM to earn her master’s in library science, and dedicated her career to helping foster a love of reading in young children.

Ellen married Allen Rubin in 1967. Their first date had been their high school senior prom, which led to 53 years of devoted marriage. In 1978 Ellen and Allen followed Allen’s career to the New York area, where they lived first in Englewood, then Ridgewood, N.J. Their daughter Abby was born in Englewood, then son Steven (adopted from Korea) joined the family several years later. When Steven was in elementary school, Ellen resumed her career as a children’s librarian, first at the Bede School, then the Elisabeth Morrow School, both in Englewood, N.J. Her former students fondly recall the cocoa parties she gave in the library and the annual book fairs she helped to organize.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Allen, children Abby (Ross Davisson, San Francisco) and Steven (Tucson, Ariz.), her beloved grandsons Sam and Max Davisson, her sister Sandy Ansfield (Oshkosh, Wisc.) and niece and nephew Judy Hebert and Joel Ansfield, both of Oshkosh, and many cousins scattered across the country.

A service will be conducted on the internet on Monday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. PDT. with a private interment at Home of Eternity Cemetery in Oakland, California. For more information, Sinai Chapel in Lafayette, California, sinaichapel.org. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to the Oakland Literacy Coalition at oaklandliteracycoalition.org.

Sinai-Lafayette

Lila Devore Wahrhaftig

March 23, 1934–Sept. 28, 2020

A creative spirit who danced throughout life. Wife, mother, artist, friend.

Lila Devore Wahrhaftig, a native of El Paso Texas, died in comfort at the age of 86 on Yom Kippur, Sept. 28, 2020.

Lila is survived by her adoring husband of 65 years, Jack, her children Lynn O’Connor (Terry O’Connor), Peter Wahrhaftig (Rena Dorph) and Marc Wahrhaftig (Liz Struble), and her grandchildren Laurel O’Connor, Ayelet Wahrhaftig, Naia Wahrhaftig and Ari Struble-Wahrhaftig.

Lila attended Washington High School (San Francisco), UC Berkeley and Holy Names College (Oakland).

A longtime resident of Oakland, Lila was an accomplished artist who worked in various media as a printmaker, a maker of handmade paper, and as a creator of personal amulets and several artists books. She incorporated natural and everyday found objects, poetry, paper quilt elements and Hebrew calligraphy into her work. She was inspired by the duality of Judaism and nature from a view of “what is man’s (or woman’s) relationship to God, to what that relationship is to nature.” The ineffable qualities of nature, the mysteries of ancient petroglyphs, the beauty of Hebrew letters, the teachings of Torah, an ironic sense of humor, as well as assorted chickens, all informed her creations. Her works have been shown internationally and are in many museums and private collections.

Lila enjoyed many camping trips with her husband and children throughout the West, often in her tent trailer, as well as camping in the Sinai desert, and other trips with Jack. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, and was always the last person to leave a family event, savoring every moment.

She was an active member of Temple Sinai in Oakland, and enjoyed dancing at any event she could, not letting her walking poles slow her down. She was an avid reader, requesting until her final days that “someone bring me some good books.” She held passionate political beliefs, and believed that everyone deserves equal opportunities for education, opportunity and advancement.

Suggested donations in Lila’s memory may be made to Temple Sinai in Oakland, the Alameda County Food Band, Bend the Arc or a favorite charity.

Sinai-Lafayette