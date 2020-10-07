Stephen Miller, top Trump aide, tests positive for coronavirus

Stephen Miller, one of the top advisers to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus as the pandemic proliferates among Trump’s circle.

“Over the last five days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday,” Miller said Tuesday in a statement. “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”

Miller is the latest of around 20 people close to Trump, including Trump himself, who has since last week tested positive for the virus. Trump spent close to 72 hours in hospital over the weekend for treatment.

Miller, who is Jewish, has shaped Trump’s restrictive immigration policies. His wife, Katie Miller, tested positive in May. According to media reports, she tested negative on Tuesday.