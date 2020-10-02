Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 2, 2020

Anniversaries

Dr. and Mrs. Norman G. Licht celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last month. Norman married Carolynn Pinsler on Sept. 3, 1950. The ceremony was at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. Both are natives of San Francisco.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Elisha Bell

Daughter of Julie and Chris Bell, Saturday, Oct. 10 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Mira Brown

Daughter of Randi Sokoloff and Jeff Brown, Saturday, Oct. 3 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Hannah Krauskopf

Daughter of Caroline and Joseph (Chip) Krauskopf, Saturday, Oct. 3 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Reese Elizabeth Langdon

Daughter of Sarah and Matthew Langdon, Saturday, Oct. 3 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Violet Clare Bomze Martin

Daughter of Jennifer Bomze and Layne Martin, Saturday, Oct. 10 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Evan Mangel Ratner

Son of Jenni Mangel and Robert Ratner, Saturday, Oct. 3 at a family sukkah gathering in El Cerrito.

Milana Hope Schwartz

Daughter of Kevin Schwartz and Hilary Altman, Saturday, Oct. 10 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.