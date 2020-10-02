Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 2, 2020

Anniversaries
Dr. and Mrs. Norman G. Licht celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last month. Norman married Carolynn Pinsler on Sept. 3, 1950. The ceremony was at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. Both are natives of San Francisco.
B’nai Mitzvahs
Elisha Bell
Daughter of Julie and Chris Bell, Saturday, Oct. 10 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Mira Brown
Daughter of Randi Sokoloff and Jeff Brown, Saturday, Oct. 3 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.
Hannah Krauskopf
Daughter of Caroline and Joseph (Chip) Krauskopf, Saturday, Oct. 3 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.
Reese Elizabeth Langdon
Daughter of Sarah and Matthew Langdon, Saturday, Oct. 3 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Violet Clare Bomze Martin
Daughter of Jennifer Bomze and Layne Martin, Saturday, Oct. 10 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Evan Mangel Ratner
Son of Jenni Mangel and Robert Ratner, Saturday, Oct. 3 at a family sukkah gathering in El Cerrito.
Milana Hope Schwartz
Daughter of Kevin Schwartz and Hilary Altman, Saturday, Oct. 10 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.