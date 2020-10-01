Readers’ Choice 2020: Travel Agent

BAY AREA

Sandra Lipkowitz

We Make Travel Easy

San Francisco

(415) 931-1945 • wemaketraveleasy.com

It’s another year on our list for repeat winner Sandy Lipkowitz, founder and owner of San Francisco’s We Make Travel Easy. As Sandy puts it, “we work with busy individuals who want fabulous vacations and don’t want to [sort through] mountains of information.” She also provides travel planning for businesses and social networks, and has escorted trips to Cuba, India and Israel.

Ladera Travel

LOS ALTOS

(650) 854-3222 • ladera.travel

Ladera Travel, formerly located in Menlo Park, was started in 1990 by by husband-and-wife team Les and Nancy Burger, along with manager Liz Dale. Ladera is another perennial J. winner, serving leisure and business travelers, creating customized itineraries to meet clients’ specifications, considering “travel style, personal preferences and best values.”

