Readers’ Choice 2020: Tile/Stone Purveyor

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Carmel Stone Imports

PALO ALTO

(650) 800-7840 • carmelimports.com

They have done it again! Carmel Stone has earned the J. Readers’ Choice for stone imports for another year. Carmel Stone, with a large showroom in Palo Alto, is an importer and distributor of high-end stone, tile and slabs. It is one of the largest importers of Jerusalem stone nationwide and also stocks Italian marble, granite, quartzite, onyx and a variety of product lines. Also with locations in Sand City and Carmel.

View all Readers’ Choice 2020 Listings