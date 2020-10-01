Readers’ Choice 2020: Real Estate Agent

View all Readers’ Choice 2020 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

Debbie Herzfeld

(415) 338-0118 • soldonsf.com

Debbie Herzfeld is proud to be San Francisco’s Golden Gate Heights Realtor, having sold more property there than any other agent. A perennial winner, realtor and broker since 1983, Debbie is also a certified residential specialist and seniors’ real estate specialist, specializing in single-family homes, condominiums and multifamily units throughout the city. Focusing on personal attention, she says, “I limit the number of people I work with at one time so that you get the service you deserve.”

Deborah Lopez

COMPASS

(415) 738-7084 • deborahlopezsf.com

Deborah Lopez, another perennial winner and a realtor, broker and attorney, says four decades as a top-producing agent in San Francisco has given her “a depth and breadth of experience that lets me help my clients through the multitude of issues that can arise in a real estate transaction. I have an excellent eye for preparing a house to sell for top dollar, top-notch negotiating skills gained from my legal background and great marketing skills.”

Ilana Minkoff

Vanguard Properties

(415) 321-7000 • ilanaminkoff.com

What speaks better of a professional than what her clients have to say? “She’s incredibly patient — helping to ensure we didn’t rush an offer when it wasn’t the right fit.” “Worked her butt off to get my condo sold. She was always honest.” Worked hard, honest, patient — add that to 20+ years experience in San Francisco real estate, and 20 years as a marketing professional before real estate, and it all totals up to a great choice for a real estate professional!

EAST BAY

Dana Cohen

The Grubb Co.

OAKLAND

(510) 813-0321 • danacohen.com

Dana Cohen, again a J. winner in the East Bay, has been a residential realtor since 2002, specializing in homes in the Oakland, Berkeley and Piedmont areas. Proud of her more than $600 million in sales, Dana is a top producer at the Piedmont-Oakland office of the Grubb Company. She says her “philosophy is high touch with high tech,” offering her clients personal attention while also focusing on a “web-based marketing plan.”

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Susan Sims

COMPASS

LOS ALTOS

(650) 209-1607 • susansimshomes.com

For many years, Susan Sims has been a J. Readers’ Choice favorite in the South Bay. Susan has been a real estate agent since 2003 and is based in Los Altos. She combines her deep knowledge of marketing in the digital age with her strong and respected negotiation skills to provide her clients with a personalized selling or buying experience. Her knowledge of the neighborhoods and schools in Silicon Valley is a real benefit to those who are relocating to the region.

NORTH BAY

Mara Kahn

Better Home and Gardens Real Estate

SONOMA

(415) 860-3052 • bhgre.com

With 12 solid years of real estate experience and top producer status, Mara Kahn provides the expertise buyers and sellers need to ensure smooth real estate transactions. In her position with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, she focuses her attention on Napa and Sonoma counties, including areas of Glen Ellen, Kenwood, Napa, Sonoma, Petaluma and Santa Rosa. She helps clients looking to downsize, retire, purchase second homes, vacation homes and many other real estate needs.

View all Readers’ Choice 2020 Listings