Readers’ Choice 2020: Plastic Surgeon

SAN FRANCISCO

Kind-Chang Plastic Surgery

Drs. Gabriel Kind and David Chang

(415) 565-6884 • kindchangplasticsurgery.com

Kind-Chang Plastic Surgery in San Francisco is “probably best known for our work performing breast reconstruction for patients with breast cancer, although we do all types of aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery,” says Dr. Gabriel Kind, whose partner is Dr. David Chang. In addition, “we have done more microsurgical breast procedures than any other practice in Northern California.”

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Dr. Joshua Korman

(650) 254-1200 • kormanmd.com

Dr. Korman has been board-certified for more than 20 years, is a consistently top-ranked and highly regarded plastic surgeon, and currently serves as clinical professor of surgery at Stanford University’s School of Medicine. The Mountain View office is located directly adjacent to Hospital Drive Surgery Center, an on-site, fully accredited outpatient surgery center. Dr. Korman has three area locations including Mountain View, San Jose and Carmel-by-the-Sea. Their medical spa, Wunderbar Wellness and Beauty, is also a J. Readers’ Choice winner.

