Readers’ Choice 2020: Pet Care

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco SPCA

(415) 554-3000 • sfspca.org

Another year as a J. favorite, San Francisco SPCA has been at the forefront of humane animal care and treatment. It is a national leader in saving homeless cats and dogs and working to end animal abandonment. In addition to adoption services, the SPCA offers a plethora of programs for animal and handler training, vet services, events, and volunteer opportunities. A unique program, Sido, gives peace of mind to pet owners who are concerned about who will take care of their pets when they are no longer able to. See their website for more information.

EAST BAY

Citizen Canine

OAKLAND

(510) 562-1750 • citizencanine.net

Overnight dog boarding in indoor luxury doggie suites and round the clock doggie care. Doggie daycare program provides ample opportunity for play and rest that promotes positive behavior and reduces stress on the animal. Convenient location near the Oakland airport.

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Adobe Animal Hospital

LOS ALTOS

(650) 948-9661 • adobe-animal.com

Los Altos Adobe Animal Hospital opened in 1964 with one vet and a mission to serve the pets and owners coming through its doors. Now it has 30 vets plus staff in Los Altos and two additional facilities in Los Gatos, providing extensive animal care services. Currently, animals are being cared for at the Los Altos facility.

NORTH BAY

Montecito Veterinary

Services

SANTA ROSA

(707) 539-2322 • montecitovets.com

A full-service veterinary hospital staffed with veterinarians with a combined experience of more than 70 years. Dr. Grant Patrick is the lead veterinarian and was voted the Best Veterinarian in Sonoma County for 2012-2014 by the readers of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, while the group has been part of the Sonoma County community since 1967. Services range from annual checkups to diagnostics, surgery and dental care. They work with dogs and cats, and also birds and exotics.

