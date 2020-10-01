Readers’ Choice 2020: Health Club

View all Readers’ Choice 2020 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

JCC of San Francisco

(415) 292-1200 • jccsf.org

The JCC of San Francisco, with its 42,000-square-foot Koret Center for Health, Fitness and Sport, provides members a place to swim, work out and participate in group fitness classes, or work with a personal trainer. Under one roof are many options: cycling, Pilates, mind-body classes and group exercise.

EAST BAY

Oakland Adventure

Boot Camp

OAKLAND

(925) 285-5869 • oaklandbootcamp.com

Kick up your fitness with this four week kick-tush boot camp for women! Outdoor fitness program for every level of fitness — from beginner to buff — complete with fitness instruction, nutritional counseling and motivational training designed to help you achieve your fitness goals. Get rid of those extra Covid SIP pounds and improve your health with some fun activities.

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Oshman Family JCC

PALO ALTO

(650) 223-8700 • paloaltojcc.org

Oshman Family JCC on the Taube Koret Campus features a beautiful park and indoor gathering space. Here’s to another year that this Palo Alto favorite made it onto the J. Readers’ Choice list. The JCC’s Goldman Sports and Wellness Complex houses Pilates and cycling studios, a double-court gym with recreational leagues, plus indoor and outdoor pools and more than 150 classes weekly. Nutrition and wellness programs round out the offerings.

Peninsula JCC

FOSTER CITY

(650) 378-2703 • pjcc.org

With an NCAA regulation-size gym, swim programs in the indoor and outdoor pools, and a wide variety of exercise classes, plus personal and group training, the Peninsula JCC, also a winner in the day spa category, offers fitness options for all levels, ages and interests. The Pink Ribbon program provides postoperative workouts for breast cancer survivors.

NORTH BAY

Osher Marin JCC

SAN RAFAEL

(415) 444-8000 • marinjcc.org

A beautifully maintained fitness facility, classrooms for yoga, Pilates and more and spa treatments are offered for your physical enhancement and development. Full-service gym offers many options to add variety and enjoyment to your workouts while you are getting in shape. The outdoor pool and outdoor fitness area are now available for members.

