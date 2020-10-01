Readers’ Choice 2020: Day Spa/Yoga

View all Readers’ Choice 2020 Listings

San Francisco

SenSpa

(415) 441-1777 • senspa.com

Peaceful, clean, knowledgeable (even heavenly!) are among the adjectives customers use to describe the practitioners, products and experience at SenSpa. It includes soft music playing in the background, comfortable décor, snacks and teas to enhance the experience. Award-winning for massage and aestheticians, and named one of the top 100 spas in the country. Steam, aromatherapy, infrared saunas, various types of massage, and keratin wraps are among their many services.

EAST BAY

Woodhouse

WALNUT CREEK

(925) 448-2222 • woodhousespas.com

From the moment you walk in the door of this beautifully appointed reception area, you’ll feel your blood pressure lower, your shoulders relax and a smile on your lips. Every ilk of spa service imaginable is available at this award-winning spa (Along with J. Readers’ Choice, Woodhouse has won the 2020 Montclair Magazine Reader Choice.) Indulge yourself in their signature minkyti facial or four hands massage (with two therapists at the same time), or treat a soon-to-be mother to the Mellow Mama massage.

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Wunderbar Wellness and Beauty

CARMEL

(831) 656-9331 • kormanmd.com

Medical spa and plastic surgery run by Dr. Josh Korman of Korman Plastic Surgery on the Peninsula. Dr. Korman is a Stanford-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon. He has taught at Stanford for 26 years and is Clinical Professor of Surgery – Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

NORTH BAY

EVO Spa

Mill Valley

(415) 383-3228 • evo-spa.com

So much of a spa experience is the ambiance — and EVO hits it out of the ballpark (so to speak) in this all-important area. One client described it as an “oasis that manages to actually feel like a proper resort spa — complete with a small but cozy waiting lounge, low lighting…and the technology a heated, adjustable massage bed can offer.” Facials, massage, tanning, boutique and skin care products are among their offerings.

View all Readers’ Choice 2020 Listings