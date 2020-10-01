Readers’ Choice 2020: Attorney

View all Readers’ Choice 2020 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

Barbara Moser

Kaye-Moser-Hierbaum-Ford

(415) 296-8868 • kayemoser.com

Another returnee to J.’s Readers’ Choice. Founding partner Barbara Moser of Kaye-Moser-Hierbaum-Ford — ranked among the top 100 women-owned Bay Area businesses by San Francisco Business Times in 2014 — calls her practice “a boutique family law and estate planning firm” that works with high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s clients include private equity executives, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, professional athletes, entertainers, authors, physicians, and attorneys and their spouses.

EAST BAY

Rebecca Conradi

Oakland

(510) 339-7178 • cdtrustlaw.com

With an MBA in tax in addition to her law degree, Rebecca Conradi is well equipped to handle your estate planning, an area that she has worked in exclusively for over 25 years. Being nimble and adaptable to changing legal environments is her specialty. Rebecca has achieved an honor only 5 percent of attorneys do — her selection to Northern California Super Lawyers every year since 2005.

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Harry Price

LOS ALTOS

(650) 949-0840 • priceslaw.com

With extensive experience in most every aspect of real estate law, Harry has endeared himself to his clients over his 40-plus-year career in Santa Clara County. His experience includes state and federal litigation, administrative hearings, appellate practice and arbitration, and he has testified as an expert witness in court on real estate lending and foreclosure, among other subjects.

NORTH BAY

Elizabeth Krivatsy

CORTE MADERA

(415) 625-4960 • krivatsylaw.com

Elizabeth Krivatsy has been helping clients think through and plan for their retirements and estate for all the years she has been a practicing attorney. She specializes in the tough decisions that people face, including end-of-life care for their advance health care directives, and the legal nuts and bolts of client asset distribution.

